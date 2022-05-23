Hollyoaks spoilers: ALL OVER? Will Shaq Qureshi call off his wedding to Nadira?

Cold feet? Is Shaq Qureshi going to call off his wedding to Nadira?

Shaq Qureshi (Omar Maalik) is plunged into turmoil in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Shaq’s fiancée, Nadira (Ashling O’Shea) has been getting cold feet about Shaq’s big and lavish plans for their wedding and has recently confided in Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) which has led to all kinds of complications!

Juliet and Nadira have developed feelings for each other and in yesterday’s episode the two women shared a passionate kiss.

Nadira and Juliet shared a kiss in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight, Juliet can’t stop thinking about Nadira.

But is Juliet’s girlfriend, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) about to discover that Juliet has been seeing Nadira behind her back?

Peri, who has been busy with her nursing exams, gets in a flap tonight when she realises she’s lost her jacket.

Later on she spots it on the Maalik’s coat rack and she comes to a shocking conclusion!

Has she rumbled Juliet and Nadira secret liaisons?

Nadira has got some big decision to make about her future. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Shaq is troubled by something he’s seen and begins to question Nadira’s commitment to him.

Will he find out that Nadira has been getting passionate with Juliet?

And if so, is he about to call off the wedding?

Elsewhere, Nadira receives some heartfelt advice from her father who recently showed up on her doorstep and had no idea she was engaged to Shaq.

Nadira’s dad reminds her to do whatever makes her happy.

Nadira soon comes to a drastic decision about her future!

Is Shaq part of it or not?

Felix Westwood pictured with his son DeMarcus. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is throwing himself into helping the Hollyoaks teens.

With the Youth Charity Boxing Match fast approaching, Felix is busy training the teens up.

When Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) teases fellow teen Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) about his boxing capabilities, Charlie is fuming.

The more riled Charlie gets, the more heated things are between him and DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade).

Will Charlie be able to accept defeat?

Vicky's dangerous ex boyfriend, Joseph, turns up after tracking her down! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is also helping with the boxing match preparations, along with his new foster daughter, Vicky.

However unbeknownst to Vicky, her life is about to get complicated when a blast from her past, her dangerous boyfriend, Joseph, shows up in Hollyoaks after tracking her down.

What brings him to Hollyoaks and is he hoping for a reunion with Vicky?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm