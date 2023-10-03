Hollyoaks spoilers: Beau Ramsey is ARRESTED! What has he done?
Airs Wednesday 11 October 2023 on E4 at 7pm
Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) is in BIG trouble with the law in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday’s episode, a stash of drugs was discovered in The Dog, right in front of Police Officer, Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown).
Beau was arrested when the drugs were believed to belong to him, much to the horror of Beau’s father, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard).
Tonight Tony camps out outside the police station demanding answers.
Meanwhile the real culprit and owner of the drugs stash, Dave Chen-Williams, (Dominic Power), turns to his brother, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) for advice.
Ethan is furious about Dave’s latest descent back into drug- taking and gives him a harsh wakeup call.
Dave arrives at the Police Station just in time to see Beau being released.
Will Dave confess that he was to blame?
And is Beau now free to return to his job as a teacher at Hollyoaks High?
Elsewhere, Yazz Cunningham’s (Haiesha Mistry) health deteriorates.
Yazz’s worried mother, Misbah (Harvery Virdi) rushes her daughter to hospital where she's determined to get some answers for Yazz’s recent out-of-character behaviour.
Nurse Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is tasked with examining Yazz.
However, Yazz seems more interested in grilling Peri for information on the murder case of influencer, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan).
Peri’s clearly stressing out about the whole situation and when Yazz continues to push for details, Peri explodes!
Later on, doctor Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) is tasked with taking over Yazz’s medical case file.
Will she be able to diagnose what exactly is going on with Yazz’s health?
Over at the shared house, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) comes bearing a bouquet of flowers for Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea) to apologise for her recent snappy behaviour.
Paralegal Lacey, who has been mourning the death of her close friend, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan), reveals that she has just been offered a new job.
Nadira agrees to go out for a drink with her to celebrate Lacey’s exciting news.
However, it seems that Lacey hasn’t filled Nadira in on ALL the details.
What exactly will this new job involve?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
