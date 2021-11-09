‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Becky Quentin makes a dangerous decision?

It looks as if Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) is putting her baby’s health at serious risk in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Becky’s baby boy, Henry, is showing symptoms of being sick but anti-vaxxer Becky, is refusing to take him to the hospital.

Diane Hutchinson is really worried about Becky's son, Henry and takes drastic action. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Her friend, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) becomes more concerned as Becky, who is full of conspiracy theories, is adamant Henry doesn’t need medical attention.

When Diane’s husband, Tony (Nick Pickard) joins the efforts to convince Becky, the defensive mum locks herself away.

Diane decides to take drastic action and threatens to call social services.

Forced into a corner, Becky takes her baby to the hospital.

However, there is panic when she later receives some alarming news from the medics.

What is wrong with baby Henry and is it very serious?

Dr Ali Shahzad raped Misbah thirty years ago. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, lawyer duo Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) have teamed up to dig up some dirt on doctor Ali Shahzad (Raji James) who has a very chequered past.

It looks like Sami may have struck gold when he finds some incriminating information.

Shaq pictured with his mother Misbah. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) who was raped by Ali 30 years ago and became pregnant with her son Shaq, is shocked to hear that the hospital is honouring Ali with an award for his contributions to oncology.

Shaq, who only recently discovered that Ali was his father, is furious and stands up to publicly condemn Ali as he receives his award.

How will Ali react to Shaq’s outburst?

Martine Deveraux is not pleased to have Pearl hanging out in her home. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) is getting fed up having Walter’s friend, Pearl (Dawn Hope) around the house.

However, Martine is soon distracted when her other half, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) surprises her and starts talking about planning their wedding!

Pearl overhears Martine moaning about her and confides in Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) telling Scott that she promised Walter (Trevor A Toussaint) that she’d look after his family for him.

Verity Hutchinson is hiding her secret agony. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) realises that something is wrong with Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) when Verity tells her she doesn’t care about the big and exciting merger that is planned for her law firm.

Celeste decides to throw a girls’ breakfast to cheer Verity up.

Will Verity, who has been a victim of 'Operation Bluebird' reveal what is really bothering her?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm