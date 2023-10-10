Hollyoaks spoilers: Brent Taylor LOSES IT at Rayne’s memorial service!
Airs Wednesday 18 October 2023 on E4 at 7pm
Brent Taylor (Jesse Fox) can’t contain his emotions when his ex-girlfriend, Rayne Royce’s (Jemma Donovan) memorial gets underway in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
The memorial starts with Rayne’s boyfriend, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) also struggling.
When a technical glitch happens at the memorial, Romeo loses it.
Unfortunately for him, his actions are caught on the live stream which is being broadcast to Rayne’s huge army of social media followers.
Rayne’s mother who is there at the memorial realises just how much Romeo loved her daughter.
Meanwhile Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) steps in to do some damage limitation.
Later Brent overhears a conversation between Peri and Romeo and immediately jumps to the wrong conclusion. Brent launches himself at Romeo and a physical fight between the two men breaks out.
Distressed onlooker, Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) jumps in to try and pull a warring Brent and Romeo apart.
Elsewhere, landlord Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is still worried about the ongoing lack of custom at The Dog.
Tony is left with some food for thought when he bumps into Yazz who praises him for supporting his teacher son, Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) through his recent suspension from Hollyoaks High.
Later Tony shares his money worries with wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) saying he’s got no idea how they’re going to be able to support the family with the pub not bringing in enough money.
Tony soon has another brainwave. After dipping his toes into the world of social media and trying to be an influencer to bring in business, he is saved when real influencer Libby returns and offers to help get people pouring into the pub.
Meanwhile Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is keen not to upset her twins, Sophie and Sebastian.
The children have just started at an expensive new private school, thanks to Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) paying the fees.
Yesterday the children told their new classmate chums that Rafe was their step dad and invited them over to Rafe’s manor for a play date.
Tonight Sienna decides to bite the bullet and ask Rafe if that will be ok.
To her huge surprise, Rafe seems to be fine with the idea.
Who knew he would be so onboard with playing happy families!
