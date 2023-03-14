Hollyoaks spoilers: CAR CRASH! Norma Crow’s life hangs in the balance!

It’s Mother’s Day but it looks as if mum Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) might not make it out alive in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, scheming Norma is on a mission to kidnap her grandchildren, Sophie and Sebastian.

She has already stolen their passports from their mother, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and now the wheels of her plot are now in motion.

Sienna, who thinks the twins are heading out to a safari park for the day with their dad, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and grandma Norma, gets the children ready for their day trip.

However, as the four of them set off and drive away, the penny suddenly drops and the terrible truth emerges when Sienna realises her kids' passports are missing!

Meanwhile, Warren, unaware that Sienna has worked out what’s going on, is forced to make a U-turn and return to the village when he realises Sophie’s favourite toy has been left behind and they need to retrieve it.

However, as they approach the village, Norma’s not happy and she grabs the steering wheel causing the car to go crashing straight into the Grand Bizarre!

Is anyone going to get out alive?

Meanwhile, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is elated when she realises her son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) has come back armed with gifts and flowers for her to celebrate Mother’s Day.

She’s on cloud nine for a few seconds until she wakes up and realises it was nothing but a dream and her young son is still behind bars for murder.

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) really feels for her and tries to keep her mind occupied. However, Mercedes continues to push him away.

Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) is the next person to reach out to Mercedes and try and comfort her.

Honour, who works as a forensic psychologist and has contacts at the prison, offers to help by trying to arrange a video call with Bobby for Mercedes.

Will her plan work?

Meanwhile, busy mum, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox), who has way too much on her plate at the moment haven taken over as head teacher at Hollyoaks High, catches her husband, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) attempting to make a Mother’s Day cake to cheer her up at a family getogether.

Nancy and Darren have been at each other’s throats recently due to all the trouble with their son Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Nancy doesn’t feel Darren is being supportive enough. Will Darren's cake efforts cut it?

Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) tracks down wayward Charlie and tries to talk him into joining the Mother’s Day family getogether.

Will he agree to come along?

