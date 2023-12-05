Hollyoaks spoilers: Carter Shepherd DUMPS John Paul McQueen!
Airs Thursday 14 December 2023 on E4 at 7pm
Troubled Carter Shepherd (David Ames) tries to supress his feelings for John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) by seeking comfort in Maxine Minniver's (Nikki Sanderson) arms in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's the morning after the eventful staff Christmas party, and Carter wakes up to discover he's in John Paul's bed!
As Carter questions what's going on, John Paul fills in the blanks - revealing how he covered for him when his stash of pills was found, and managed to prevent anyone calling the police.
With Sally St. Clare (Annie Wallace) downstairs, Carter is forced to hide out in John Paul's bedroom until the coast is clear.
Finally he's able to leave, and when John Paul offers him further advice and support, Carter agrees to meet up with him later on.
Carter then seeks out daughter Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) to try and explain his recent behaviour, but she's not interested in excuses and pleads with her dad to sort himself out.
Later in the The Dog, Carter decides to forget about his meeting with John Paul and makes a beeline for on/off fling Maxine.
Apologising for the mixed signals he's been giving her, Carter comes clean and admits he's struggling. His confession wins Maxine over as she agrees to help him through.
But where does this leave him and John Paul?
Elsewhere, there's a fresh twist in the Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) whodunit.
The spiteful influencer, who had no shortage of enemies, was found dead in a swimming pool at her own party.
A police investigation was launched and a number of locals found themselves in the frame for Rayne's death - from her boyfriend Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) to sworn nemesis Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell).
Last week, the police decided they'd found their killer and swooped in to arrest Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) for murder!
Prince previously admitted to twin brother Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) that he was responsible for Rayne's death.
But is there more to the story?
The police are convinced Prince's confession proves his guilt, but have they charged the wrong person?
Someone certainly seems to think so when they leave an anonymous note, revealing they know more details about the night Rayne met her maker.
Could the killer still be at large?
Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.
