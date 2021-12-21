‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Celeste Faroe is tricked!

Celeste Faroe is duped by her family.

Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) finds herself tricked into a family gathering in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Celeste has fallen out with her mother, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) after all the dramatic revelations that have come to light recently.

The two women are no longer speaking to each other.

Felix has tricked Celeste and Martine into meeting up. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However they both find themselves tricked into attending a family lunch which sees them forced to be face to face.

Will either of them stick around after discovering they’ve been duped. And can their relationship be fixed or has too much happened?

Celeste comes face to face with her mum Martine. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, a trip down memory lane helps Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) see some light at the end of the tunnel.

Her fiancé Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) has Pick’s Disease, a rare form of dementia and his condition has recently been getting worse.

Just as Cindy starts to feel a bit more hopeful, her optimism is short-lived when Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) rocks the boat.

Becky Quentin seems to bring trouble and upset wherever she goes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Outspoken Becky, who is an anti-vaxxer and has lots of conspiracy theories, has developed a relationship with Luke’s son, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark).

However when Becky starts giving Ollie some ideas, they very quickly divide the household.

Ollie Morgan recently came to Becky's rescue. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Becky’s search for vengeance turns to Dee-Valley Hospital. Will Becky be able to convince her new beau Ollie to help her with her mission and her sinister agenda?

Nana McQueen has not been feeling well recently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) who has been unwell, has some big news for the McQueen family.

Nana downplays some key information, however, a surprise return to Hollyoaks quickly finds her in a bad way!

Who is the blast from the past who has turned up?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm