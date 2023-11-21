Hollyoaks spoilers: Cheating Camilla is CAUGHT OUT!

Camilla (Dylan Morris) dirty secret is exposed when Nadira Valli (Ashling O'Shea) tells Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) about their affair in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is rubbing her hands together in glee after catching her love rival in a passionate clinch with Nadira.

Hoping this means Camilla will soon be history, Sienna confronts Nadira and demands she tells Rafe the truth - immediately!

But will she have the courage?

Sienna wants to expose Camilla's cheating ways to win Rafe back. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) wants to get her friendship with Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) back on track after their romantic fling ended on a sour note.

With Romeo being distant with her, Pez confides in Nadira, who urges her to just go and speak to him.

Later at the manor, a showdown ensues when Sienna confronts Camilla and Rafe.

Nadira tries to deny the truth, but when snooty Camilla talks down to her she snaps and reveals they slept together.

Will scorned Rafe make Sienna's day by giving Camilla her marching orders?

Are Camilla's days in the village numbered? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere at the café, Tom Cunningham is trying to take his mind off his marriage woes by throwing all his energies into a festive event.

The lad is in turmoil after catching his estranged wife Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) snogging the face off Ethan Williams (Matthew Bailey).

Concerned, Jack (Jimmy McKenna) and Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) check in on him and aren't fooled by Tom insisting he's 'fine'.

Soon it's time for Tom to give his speech, but as his emotions get the better of him, Yazz jumps in to help.

Later, she discovers her hubby in a distressed state and tries to offer comfort.

Will the couple be able to find a way to work through their problems?

Tom is still reeling over Yazz and Ethan's betrayal. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

While Yazz questions if her marriage is worth fighting for, Ethan is also conflicted over whether to pop the question to on/off girlfriend Sienna.

Both Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) are in support of the idea and agree to help Ethan plan the perfect proposal.

But with Sienna still fixated on snaring Rafe, is Ethan setting himself up for a fall?

Ethan wants to make an honest woman of Sienna. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Also, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) is hurt when she thinks Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is deliberately avoiding spending time together.

But little does Vicky know that something major is troubling Scott, as he wrestles over whether to tell his foster daughter the truth.

What is he hiding?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.