'Hollyoaks' spoilers: Cher Winters steals Diane's new baby!

Cher Winters has a vengeful new plan up her sleeve.

Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) causes yet more mayhem and heartache in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher), who has given birth to a baby girl called Eva, tells her husband, Tony (Nick Pickard) that she wants to leave the hospital immediately.

However Tony is increasingly worried about Diane’s mental health and wants to get some professional help for Diane before they leave the hospital with their newborn.

Meanwhile, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is shocked to discover that his girlfriend Cher tried to remove her birthmark herself.

Cher is in terrible pain and nurse Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) gives Cher some stolen prescription painkillers to try and ease her suffering.

Nurse Peri Lomax (pictured) ends up trying to help Cher Winters (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Meanwhile a drunken Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) has been drowning her sorrows after having a baby scan and discovering she is NOT pregnant.

As Mercedes gets increasingly sozzled she rails at her husband Sylver (David Tag) and accuses him of not being bothered and later rants at Tony, criticising him for ‘flaunting’ his new baby daughter.

Meanwhile, Cher has decided to try and patch things up between her and her step-mum Mercedes.

However when she tries to apologise, a drunk Mercedes snaps at her and tells her that she’s nothing more than a self-serving cow and the only reason she puts up with her is because she’s Sylver’s daughter.

Tensions flare between Cher Winters, Mercedes, Romeo and Sylver. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

A stung Cher is fuming at Mercedes’ outburst and decides it’s payback time.

When no-one is looking Cher STEALS Tony and Diane’s new baby girl. What is Cher going to do next?

Plus, Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint) tells his grandson Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) that one of his ex-con parishioners, ‘Phillip Baker’ has been spotted with his ‘teenage daughter.’

Toby freaks out as he tells Walter that ‘Philip’ is actually his girlfriend Cleo’s former abuser, Pete Buchanan and that Pete doesn’t have a daughter.

Is Toby going to storm off to confront former paedophile Pete?

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.