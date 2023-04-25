Hollyoaks spoilers: Cindy Cunningham plots to rob a bank!

Cindy Cunningham is planning to rob a bank to save her business in Hollyoaks.

It looks as if Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) will stop at nothing to get her hands on some much-needed cash in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tonight she is forging ahead with her most recent plan: to rob a bank!

Her housemates, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) are already in trouble with the law after getting into a scuffle with PC Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) and getting themselves arrested!

Zara Morgan and Grace Black were arrested in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

In today’s episode, Grace is let off with a caution, however Zara is kept behind at the police station after another matter from her past emerges and needs investigating!

What trouble did Zara get into when living in Thailand?

After already being on the wrong side of the law, Grace and Zara have no desire to get in yet more trouble and they both turn down Cindy’s requests to help her rob the bank.

Undeterred, Cindy says she’s quite happy to go it alone!

The women were in trouble after PC Sam Chen-Williams got hit in the face. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Zara is really worried that Cindy’s going to end up behind bars and threatens to go the police to tell them about her robbery plot in order to put a stop to it.

Will Cindy be swayed or will she manage to convince both Grace and Zara to get onside with her criminal capers?

Elsewhere, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) is worried about his sister Maxine Minniver’s (Nikki Sanderson) plans to visit twisted Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) in prison.

Mason thinks it could do much more harm than good and wants to make sure that she is doing the right thing.

Mason is worried about his sister, Maxine (above) going to see Eric in prison. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is still being blackmailed by Eric to get Maxine to come.

Sly lawyer James convinces Maxine that visiting offender Eric is the right thing to do.

However, when he calls the prison to arrange Maxine's visit, his paralegal colleague, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) overhears.

Will she question James’s motives?

Plus, pupils Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Shing Lin (Izzie Yip) were seen stealing exam questions in yesterday’s episode.

Tonight they manage to put the stolen papers back having memorised the answers but will one of their teachers smell a rat?

Charlie Dean has been cheating to pass his exams in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Another exam is looming and this time Charlie has no exam paper he can steal.

Shing Lin offers to give him some help by tutoring him, however sparks are soon flying between the teenagers when it’s clear they both fancy each other!

Will the tutoring be taking a back seat?

Meanwhile, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) arranges a special treat for her girlfriend Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) who is still in hospital.

What Eurovision-based plan has nurse Peri got up her sleeve?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4