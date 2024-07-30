Hollyoaks spoilers: Cleo given an ominous birthday warning!

WHY isn't Cleo in the mood to celebrate her birthday on Hollyoaks?

It's Cleo McQueen's (played by Nadine Mulkerrin) birthday on Hollyoaks (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But she is not in the mood to celebrate after a turn of events at her and boyfriend Abe Fielding's (Tyler Conti) flatwarming party.



Cleo's controlling fella has been pushing for an open relationship.



But is hospital nurse Cleo willing to share her man with other women?



When Cleo's family arranges a surprise birthday party for her, she's just not feeling it.



However, Cleo's birthday is about to go from bad to much worse, when barmaid Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) gives her an ominous warning to stay away from Abe.



Kitty has evidence to prove that Abe is dangerous!

John Paul and Theresa arrange a birthday surprise for Cleo on Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, it looks like imposter Kitty's own secret is about to be exposed...



Abe catches her out and demands to know where the REAL Kitty Draper is!



But what is Abe's connection to the dead woman who Kitty has stolen her identity from?

Abe confronts imposter Kitty on Hollyoaks... (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) has totally got the wrong idea after finding the book about being a first-time dad in her boyfriend Prince McQueen's (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) jacket pocket.



Prince admits to Dilly that he does want to be a dad one day, leading her to suggest they start a family of their own!



But Dilly remains unaware that love cheat Prince already has a baby on the way, after getting his late twin brother Hunter's girlfriend, Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown), pregnant...

Has Dilly Found Her Prince? | Hollyoaks - YouTube Watch On

Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) agrees to give Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) a driving lesson.



But DISASTER strikes when Dillon accidentally crashes into the back of the van belonging to Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and her sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart)!



Will the fellas get caught?

WHO crashes into Sienna's van on Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

