Hollyoaks spoilers: Cleo given an ominous birthday warning!
Airs Monday 5 August on E4 at 7:00pm.
It's Cleo McQueen's (played by Nadine Mulkerrin) birthday on Hollyoaks (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But she is not in the mood to celebrate after a turn of events at her and boyfriend Abe Fielding's (Tyler Conti) flatwarming party.
Cleo's controlling fella has been pushing for an open relationship.
But is hospital nurse Cleo willing to share her man with other women?
When Cleo's family arranges a surprise birthday party for her, she's just not feeling it.
However, Cleo's birthday is about to go from bad to much worse, when barmaid Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) gives her an ominous warning to stay away from Abe.
Kitty has evidence to prove that Abe is dangerous!
Meanwhile, it looks like imposter Kitty's own secret is about to be exposed...
Abe catches her out and demands to know where the REAL Kitty Draper is!
But what is Abe's connection to the dead woman who Kitty has stolen her identity from?
Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) has totally got the wrong idea after finding the book about being a first-time dad in her boyfriend Prince McQueen's (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) jacket pocket.
Prince admits to Dilly that he does want to be a dad one day, leading her to suggest they start a family of their own!
But Dilly remains unaware that love cheat Prince already has a baby on the way, after getting his late twin brother Hunter's girlfriend, Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown), pregnant...
Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) agrees to give Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) a driving lesson.
But DISASTER strikes when Dillon accidentally crashes into the back of the van belonging to Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and her sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart)!
Will the fellas get caught?
Hollyoaks airs Monday to Friday on E4 at 7:00pm
New episodes are available to stream first on Channel 4
International viewers can now watch episodes on the Hollyoaks official YouTube channel.
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.