‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Cleo McQueen gets an offer she can’t refuse!

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrins) gets an offer she finds it impossible to say no to in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Following the explosive fallout in the Maalik household, the family discuss their next steps after some shocking truths from the past were revealed.

Doctor Ali Shahzad (Raji James) meets up with nurse Cleo and makes her an offer she simply can’t refuse.

What has he promised her?

Doctor Ali Shahzad makes nurse Cleo a very enticing offer. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Misbah is watching from the wings and after hearing Ali and Cleo talking, she is forced to make a decision.

Ali and Misbah's son, Shaq, seems to be on a path of destruction.

Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) tries to do damage limitation and catches up with Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) who is out of control.

Will Sami be able to stop Shaq from making a HUGE mistake that could have far-reaching implications for the entire Maalik family?

A reckless Shaq pictured with his father, Ali. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, teacher Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) eavesdrops on headteacher Sally St Claire’s (Annie Wallace) phone call and becomes convinced that she is being fired from her job at Hollyoak's High.

Fearing for her livelihood, Nancy tells Sally’s son, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) that she’s going to confront Sally.

What is Nancy about to discover?

James Nightingale is in all sorts of trouble. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, lawyer Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) manages to get her colleague, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) released from the police station where he’s been kept overnight.

But how will James react when Verity reveals what price she had to pay to get him out?

Ripley Lennox pictured with her business rival, Nate Denby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, ever since Ripley Lennox’s (Ki Griffin) confession, Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) has been avoiding them so Ripley decides to pay them a visit at home.

Meanwhile Nate Denby (Chris Charles) decides that he and rival stall holder Ripley would be better off working together as partners, rather than be in competition with each other.

Will Ripley go for the idea and could this be the start of a great new partnership?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm