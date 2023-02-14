Hollyoaks spoilers: COLLAPSE! Warren Fox’s life is in danger again!
Airs Monday 20 Feb 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) collapses in dramatic scenes in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on Warren decides he needs to trust his mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) more.
He invites her to the park to help look after his twins, Sophie and Sebastian.
However, a case of mistaken identity causes Norma to leave Sophie unattended and there’s panic when the little girl goes missing.
Sophie’s mother, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is reeling to discover her daughter is nowhere to be found and it's all Norma's fault!
Meanwhile amid all the drama, Warren suddenly collapses, saying he's feeling severe pain where he had his recent liver transplant.
Warren’s rushed to hospital where nurse, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) delivers the alarming news that his body might be rejecting the liver that his mum Norma donated to him.
Elsewhere, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) visits newly engaged, Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chock) to try and tempt her into having her wedding reception at The Loft.
However, Grace soon senses that bride-to-be, Honour, might be having BIG doubts about her forthcoming nuptials to Dave (Dominic Power).
When she gently questions her, Honour lets slip that Grace's hunch is right!
Is Honour going to tell Dave how she’s feeling and at this rate, is there a chance the wedding is going to be called off completely?
Meanwhile, Dave’s brother, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) feels under appreciated by his girlfriend Sienna and doesn’t know whether she’s into their relationship as much as he is.
Ethan starts to fear the worst when Sienna declines the offer to be his plus one for Honour and Dave’s wedding where Ethan is going to be best man.
An upset Ethan decides to confront her but it’s not long before a fiery argument ensues!
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com
