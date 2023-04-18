Hollyoaks spoilers: CONFESSION! Romeo Nightingale admits a SHOCK truth to Juliet

Romeo Nightingale opens up to his sister Juliet in Hollyoaks.

In moving scenes, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) opens up to his younger sister Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Romeo has been feeling terrible about ignoring his family to spend so much time with his new girlfriend Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) and this hasn’t gone down well with his father, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

In yesterday’s episode, James gave Romeo a stark ultimatum and told him he needed to choose between his girlfriend or family.

Tonight and feeling pushed to make a decision, it looks as if Romeo is going to take the easiest option.

Romeo opts to spend more time with girlfriend Rayne in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

He decides he needs to help his girlfriend Rayne give her thousands of followers what they want.

The two of them are soon sharing a live update on why they’ve not been online so much recently.

Juliet feels betrayed when she sees him busy creating online content and tells Romeo she needs to speak to him.

As the siblings come face to face, Romeo finally admits the truth to his little sister.

He tells Juliet that he doesn’t feel strong enough to deal with her cancer diagnosis and confesses that spending time with Rayne away from the family, helps him forget the reality and heartache of what is going on.

How will Juliet react to her brother's candid confession?

Juliet has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, the McQueens’ new money-making project is open for business!

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) masterminded the idea of creating an escape room to bring in some cash.

However any hopes of success are quickly slammed shut when PC Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) turns up and closes the whole enterprise down!

Later on estate agent Francis turns up at the McQueens and delivers some more bad news.

He tells them that their recent activities have been reported to the property company and as a result their rent is being increased!

Estate agent Francis recently indulged in a spot of gambling. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Even worse, he announces they have until Friday to pay up what they owe before eviction proceedings will be started.

Are the family going to find themselves turfed out?

Meanwhile, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is putting all his efforts into getting the local Youth Club up and running.

However, he’s stopped in his tracks when he comes across a squatter who seems to have taken up residence at the club.

He’s shocked to discover it’s none other than his foster daughter, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) who recently left him to go and live back with her mum in Margate.

Scott Drinkwell with his foster daughter Vicky when she first came to live with him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Scott’s immediately concerned to learn that Vicky has been sleeping at the Youth Centre and secretly returned to Chester because things haven’t worked out with her volatile mum in Kent.

Will she be moving back in with lovely Scott?

Plus, tensions are still running high in the Maalik household.

Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) has had enough of all his mum’s worrying and over-protectiveness.

He heads off to hang out with his cousin, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) who recently arrived in Chester.

Dillon wants to show Imran a few tricks however it ends in disaster when Imran injures himself and Misbah comes rushing to help!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4