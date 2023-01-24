Hollyoaks spoilers: CRITICAL! Will Vicky Grant pull through?

Vicky Grant is rushed to hospital in a critical condition in Hollyoaks.

There are serious fears for Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Teenage Vicky collapsed in yesterday’s episode when the group’s partying got out of control.

Two older lads, unknown to the teens, joined in with their fun and brought weed with them in return for getting a share of the alcohol on offer.

However, disaster struck!

The teenagers are terrified that Vicky isn't going to pull through. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, the teenagers including Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan), Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) and Vicky’s boyfriend, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) are in a blind panic when Vicky remains unconscious.

Charlie’s dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) first realises something is seriously wrong when he spots a string of missed calls on his phone from Charlie.

As the panic builds, Vicky is rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Back in the village, emotions run high among the teens parents as they try to figure out what exactly happened at the campsite and how Vicky could end up unconscious.

Vicky's foster dad, Scott Drinkwell (centre), is beside himself at the hospital as his fears mount for Vicky. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Dad Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is heartbroken when his daughter Leah admits that she and the group took weed given to them by strangers.

Ste, who has had many issues with drug abuse in the past, screams at Leah in a fit of rage when he discovers what’s happened.

Elsewhere, Darren and his wife Nancy (Jessica Fox) are at a loss as to what they should do with their ‘troubled’ son.

Nancy is furious with Darren for persuading her to let Charlie go camping in the first place when she was never comfortable with the idea.

Shing-Lin is quizzed over her involvement in the whole party nightmare. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) and Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) interrogate Shing Lin (Izzie Yip) and Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) when the girls try to convince them that they left the campsite as soon as they realised that the boys had drugs.

Vicky’s foster parent Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is beside himself with worry as Vicky remains in a critical condition and he channels his stress towards Vicky’s boyfriend, DeMarcus.

Scott is determined to get to the bottom of exactly what happened at the campsite but will he be met with a wall of silence?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4