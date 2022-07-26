Hollyoaks spoilers: Damon Kinsella has fears for Liberty!

Damon Kinsella is really worried about Liberty in Hollyoaks.

Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) fears for the health of his girlfriend in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Damon becomes really worried about Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) as the burden of keeping all his dangerous secrets is taking its toll on her.

Liberty, who has had serious mental health issues in the past, wanted to go to the police and put a stop to all the lies.

However she has so far kept quiet for the sake of her boyfriend, Damon and her sister, Sienna Blake who are both embroiled in a dangerous revenge plot against Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

How much more can Liberty take before she cracks?

Meanwhile, Sienna seriously underestimates her rival when she faces a poisonous revenge!

Sienna and Damon are in too deep! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) enlists Zain Randeri’s (Jonas Khan) help to track down ‘The King’ who he wants to feature on his radio show to pull in more listeners.

Romeo and Zain come up with an idea to throw their own impromptu soup kitchen in the hopes that the king shows up.

When the kitchen is in full swing, a jacket gives the game away and it looks like they’ve found their man, but he disappears before Romeo can speak to him.

Prince McQueen gets busy at the soup kitchen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) is finding things tough as she remains at odds with Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

Her grandmother, Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) worries that Zoe is avoiding her colleague Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern).

Later, a run in with Sam’s dad, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) makes Zoe realise just how much Sam likes her.

However, things soon get awkward when Zoe spots a bank transaction that could be new evidence in Maya Harkwell’s (Ky Discala) murder investigation!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4