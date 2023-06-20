Hollyoaks spoilers: DANGER! Cindy Cunningham puts herself at risk!

Cindy Cunningham is not looking after herself in Hollyoaks.

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) puts herself at risk by making some dangerous decisions in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on it’s the day of the armoured van robbery and Cindy is in high spirits.

Her accomplice, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) runs through the plan and their respective roles to Cindy, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) and getaway driver, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts).

Tom is alarmed to realise Cindy has been missed her important doctor's appointment. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, when Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) drops off some post belonging to Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins), the landlord is horrified to discover his sister, Cindy, has missed her 6-month bipolar appointment.

Concerned about Cindy, Tom asks doctor Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) for advice.

Sharon tells him Cindy’s GP needs to know, especially if she’s displaying concerning behaviour.

A worried Tom tries to speak to Cindy who tells him she’s never felt so happy and after living with bipolar for over 10 years she knows what she’s doing.

Sienna Blake went on a shoot with Rafe and her secret boyfriend Ethan Williams. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Tom bumps into Sharon and tells her that Cindy has agreed to make an appointment with her GP.

Sharon reminds him how dangerous it would be if his sister stopped her medication without her doctor’s guidance.

Has Cindy been skipping her pills?

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), is concerned that her relationship with Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) could be ruined because of their plan to fleece Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon).

Sienna has got a plan to get her hands on Rafe's vast fortune. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

On returning home she’s charmed to find a gift in the mailbox from Rafe asking her out for dinner this week.

However, just as Sienna is looking at the gift, her good friend Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) comes through the door.

Sienna manages to hastily hide the gift before he sees it, however Ethan wants to know what’s going on when he later spots it hidden down the side of the sofa!

Rayne Royce wants revenge. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) is out for revenge after making an unwelcome discovery about her boyfriend, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner).

Influencer Rayne is on a mission to publicly hurt Romeo and lures him to the village where she goes live on social media to her thousands of followers.

What is she planning to do to get back at Romeo?

