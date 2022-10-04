Hollyoaks spoilers: DANGER! Imran Maalik is in serious peril following accident!

There are serious fears for Imran Maalik in Hollyoaks when he collapses!

Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) is in a very bad way in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Imran who has secretly been battling a serious eating disorder, burned himself badly earlier in the week whilst preparing food.

He hid the injury from everyone, including his boss Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) but tonight, Imran’s stress-levels are soaring when he and Tony embark on a cooking challenge for a food critic.

Unfortunately, Imran’s injury has become infected and while he's in the middle of the challenge, there are terrifying consequences when he suddenly collapses!

There are frightening consequences when Imran's burn becomes infected in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is feeling very low after being targeted by a mystery person earlier in the week.

Her good mate, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) wants to cheer her up and so enlists the help of her father, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power).

Dave and Scott try and give Max a pep talk and encourage her to get back into studying law.

Maxine seems to be on board with it all but things quickly take a turn for the worse when Dave makes a blameful comment about Maxine’s recent booze binge which left her passed out in the street.

Dave’s insensitive words prompt a major setback to Maxine.

Mason Chen-Williams has a heart-to-heart with Maxine in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Dave’s son, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) has been glued to the Men’s First web page and is intrigued to see the hateful comments pile up against Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).

Mason Chen-Williams with his half-sister, Maxine, in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Maxine, who is Mason’s half-sister, checks in on him and playfully grabs his phone, she’s horrified when Mason has a shocking outburst.

Maxine quickly realises there is much more going on with Mason than meets the eye.

Will he confide in Maxine and tell her the full story?

Later on Mason is faced with a difficult choice to make.

Maxine is shocked by what Mason has to say in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) tries to make a peace offering to her fiancé, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer).

However Olivia’s actions don’t sit right with Prince’s mum, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey).

Goldie decides to pay Olivia a visit but will her meddling in her son’s relationship go too far?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4