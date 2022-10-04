Hollyoaks spoilers: DANGER! Imran Maalik is in serious peril following accident!
Airs Thursday 13 October 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) is in a very bad way in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Imran who has secretly been battling a serious eating disorder, burned himself badly earlier in the week whilst preparing food.
He hid the injury from everyone, including his boss Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) but tonight, Imran’s stress-levels are soaring when he and Tony embark on a cooking challenge for a food critic.
Unfortunately, Imran’s injury has become infected and while he's in the middle of the challenge, there are terrifying consequences when he suddenly collapses!
Elsewhere, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is feeling very low after being targeted by a mystery person earlier in the week.
Her good mate, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) wants to cheer her up and so enlists the help of her father, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power).
Dave and Scott try and give Max a pep talk and encourage her to get back into studying law.
Maxine seems to be on board with it all but things quickly take a turn for the worse when Dave makes a blameful comment about Maxine’s recent booze binge which left her passed out in the street.
Dave’s insensitive words prompt a major setback to Maxine.
Meanwhile, Dave’s son, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) has been glued to the Men’s First web page and is intrigued to see the hateful comments pile up against Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).
When Maxine, who is Mason’s half-sister, checks in on him and playfully grabs his phone, she’s horrified when Mason has a shocking outburst.
Maxine quickly realises there is much more going on with Mason than meets the eye.
Will he confide in Maxine and tell her the full story?
Later on Mason is faced with a difficult choice to make.
Plus, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) tries to make a peace offering to her fiancé, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer).
However Olivia’s actions don’t sit right with Prince’s mum, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey).
Goldie decides to pay Olivia a visit but will her meddling in her son’s relationship go too far?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
