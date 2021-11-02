‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Darren Osborne goes missing

Darren Osborne goes missing. What has happened to him?

Tensions rise when Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) goes missing in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Darren was seen waking up in strange surroundings in yesterday’s episode.

Tonight it’s unclear what his fate is as his captor tells him that he has seen too much and warns him that the real danger is with his partner.

Who is holding Darren against his will and what do they want from him?

Darren recently found a pregnancy test that he assumed belonged to Ella Richardson. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Darren’s whereabouts divide Nancy Hayton’s (Jessica Fox) household as Darren’s father, Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) seems to be the only one worried about him.

Nancy agrees to help search for Darren.

However, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) upsets Nancy as he struggles to recall the conversation he had with Darren about buying jewellery.

Luke suggests to Nancy that Darren might be having another affair.

Calling off the search, Nancy fears that Luke’s suspicions were correct as she comes home to a handwritten note from Darren.

What does the note say?

Maxine has been clashing with her mother, Trish (pictured above). (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Elsewhere, Maxine Minniver’s (Nikki Sanderson) relationship with her domineering mother Trish (Denise Welch) is still strained.

Trish decides to aggravate the situation with a sudden revelation about her move to Mexico with Fergus Collins (Robert Beck).

DeMarcus Westwood wants to buy a gift for Martine. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) decides to buy something nice for Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) but he’s short on money. He borrows some cash from Nate Denby (Chris Charles) and leaves Nate an IOU.

However, DeMarcus, who has been skipping school to hunt for his missing father Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood), is unaware he is being watched from afar by his teacher.

Before long, DeMarcus’s mother, Viv turns up in Hollyoaks after being alerted.

Could this mean that DeMarcus’s time in Hollyoaks is going to be cut short?

Leela Lomax wants to put Romeo, Tom and Sid through their paces. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Romeo begins training. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) continues to hide her redundancy by keeping herself busy.

She agrees to help Sid Sumner (Billy Price), Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) train for the Dee Valley Tough Mudder competition but with Sid asking questions about what she’s been up to, will she be able to keep up the façade?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm