Hollyoaks spoilers: Darren Osborne makes a deal with DEVIL!

Darren makes a decision he may end living to regret!

Cash-strapped Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) takes leave of his senses by agreeing to work for former gangster boss Norma Crow (Glynnis Barber) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The pressure is building for Darren, who's drowning in unpaid bills and has a debt collector on his case.

The stressed dad was dealt another financial blow when he received a call from wife Nancy (Jessica Fox) telling him the cost of the medical bill for their baby daughter Morgan's treatment in the US.

Both Tony Hutchison (Nick Pickard) and Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) offered their support, although Darren's pride wouldn't allow him to accept.

But with time running out, Darren decides to go to crawling to club owner Norma for help.

Norma agrees to help cash-strapped Darren, but her offer comes at a cost! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Darren approaches Warren's formidable mum and asks for the dosh to settle his debts in return for him working for her.

Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) overhears the pair's conversation and knowing only too well what Norma is capable of, he tries to warns Darren against the idea.

Unfortunately Darren's desperation to provide for his family wins over and he agrees to be at Norma's beck and call.

Naturally Norma is delighted to have control over Darren, and declares he'll be working for her until she says his debt is paid off.

Is Darren in over his head?

The love triangle between Felix, Mercedes and Warren is getting messier by the minute! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, the guilt of bedding his best mate's girlfriend is getting to Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Foxy betrayed best mate Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) by sleeping with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), and so far it's only Warren's daughter, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) who knows about their liaison.

Consumed with remorse, Warren tells Mercy he feels bad for sending Ella away, but she reminds him they can't risk the teen spilling.

Meanwhile, oblivious Felix is keen to catch up with Warren and decides to plan a boy's day out, just the two of them.

Later, following a conversation with Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) Felix suggests a money-making scheme to Warren. But does he have an ulterior motive?

Dave has a confession to make to Cindy. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) send their first box of donations off to the charity Christmas appeal.

But there could be red faces all round when Joel realises he send off the wrong box and the couple face a race against time to retrieve it before its contents are discovered!

Also, Dave is forced to 'fess up to girlfriend Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) when she wants to return her faulty new dressing gown.

Cindy mistook the item of clothing as a gift, but is shocked when Dave confesses the parcel wasn't intended for her in the first place.

Has Dave got another woman on the go?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.