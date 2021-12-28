‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Darren Osborne makes SHOCKING confession

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) makes a shocking confession, but who has he stunned in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?

Darren, who has been held captive by Maya (Ky Discala) and her accomplice, Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey), suddenly drops a HUGE confession to Maya.

But will it be enough to help him?

Ethan is caught out by his girlfriend, Maya. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, Ethan is caught red handed by his girlfriend, Maya.

The two of them have a heart to heart as he admits that she really has changed recently.

Will love prevail for these two?

Elsewhere, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) and Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) go head to head as they both try to sell the most tickets for the Dee Valley Heroes fundraiser event.

There is no love lost between Goldie (right) and Olivia (left) as their rivalry over Prince gets bitter. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Olivia is struggling to shift tickets while Goldie’s natural gift of the gab sees her pulling in a lot of interest and making sales.

However, it looks as if tickets aren’t the only thing the two women are in competition over.

They are both possessive over Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer), Goldie as Prince’s mum and Olivia as Prince’s fiancée.

As jealousy between them mounts, Olivia reveals a shocking secret.

What has she just told Goldie?

Juliet (right) pictured with Romeo and Marnie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) confides in her brother Romeo (Owen Warner) about an awkward comment made by her girlfriend Perry Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) regarding marriage.

Later on, Juliet asks her friend Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) how she knew she was ready to marry her husband Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins).

What will Yazz’s words of wisdom be?

Sylver McQueen with his wife Mercedes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the McQueens, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) tries to get to the bottom of her son Bobby’s strange behaviour.

It’s clear something is very wrong but Mercedes is oblivious to the fact that her husband, Sylver McQueen (David Tag), is having serious doubts about their marriage.

Later on Mercedes realises that Bobby doesn’t feel part of the family when she makes an unsettling discovery.

What has she found out?

Scott's fostering dream is on the rocks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) who was so keen to become a foster parent, confides in Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and her husband Tony (Nick Pickard).

Scott reveals that his fostering application was rejected due to his history with mental illness.

However he’s not being entirely honest.

When Diane does a bit of investigating she uncovers the REAL reason that Scott is no longer going ahead with his fostering dream.

What has Diane discovered?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm