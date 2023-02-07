Hollyoaks spoilers: Dave Chen-Williams comes up with a BIG romantic gesture!

Dave Chen-Williams has a romantic surprise for his wife in Hollyoaks.

Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) decides to surprise his wife in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Dave has been worried about his other half, Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) ever since her run in with misogynist, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) at the prison.

With clinical psychologist Honour’s professional reputation in tatters, she’s currently in a bad place.

Honour’s stepdaughter, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson), waded in to try and help Honour in yesterday’s episode but inadvertently made things much worse.

Honour is in big trouble following her physical attack on manipulative prisoner Eric Foster. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight Maxine tries to cheer up Honour by putting out an advert saying that she is starting a community drop-in centre.

Meanwhile, Dave wants to give his wife something else to think about.

He comes up with an inspired romantic gesture that sees him drop to his knee!

Will it go down well with Honour?

John Paul is desperate to stop his son, Matthew-Jesus, from moving abroad. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, John-Paul McQueen (James Sutton) desperately fights to keep his son, Matthew-Jesus, close by and stop him from going to Alicante as planned by Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

However alcoholic John-Paul, who recently started drinking again, is only too aware of his own failings.

Will he decide Matthew-Jesus might actually be better off abroad without him?

During a family intervention, John-Paul’s mother, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) makes siblings John Paul and Mercedes realise that in order to heal and move forward, both of them need each other.

Felix Westwood shows Mercedes some tough love. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Mercedes’ on-off lover, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) leaves her with a bitter pill to swallow.

Elsewhere, after recent events, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) decides she needs to distance herself from her step-son, Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell).

Damon Kinsella (above) has some news that upsets his business rival Tony in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Diane’s husband, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) has a spring in his step after getting a four-star review for The Dog in the local paper.

However his smile soon fades when his business rival Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) who owns The Love Boat, tells Tony he received a higher rating from a food blogger.

Determined to give his dad, Tony, the positivity he needs, Beau manages to secure a five-star review for The Dog.

What strings has he pulled? And will Tony appreciate Beau’s efforts?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4