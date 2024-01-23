Hollyoaks spoilers: Dave Chen-Williams in GRAVE danger!

Drug-addled Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) suffers a shock collapse in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) continues her mission to get answers about Ella Richardson's (Erin Palmer) tragic death she's buoyed when Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) reveals she's uncovered some crucial evidence.

Theresa, who was also caught up in the car smash that claimed Ella's life, tells Cindy she's remembered something about another vehicle being involved.

Cindy invites DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) around to report the discovery - but will the police follow it up?

Dave has been on a downward spiral after feeling rejected by Cindy. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, it's the morning after Dave's drug binge.

The troubled dad succumbed to his old demons after feeling pushed away by Cindy, and decided to take fellow lost soul Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) down with him.

Dave's clearly feeling the effects of his dangerous bender, and as the locals gather in The Dog to support Cindy, events take a horrifying turn when he suddenly collapses in the middle of the pub.

Will he be okay?

Peri is on a dangerous path - can anyone help her? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, reckless Peri is on a high after taking drugs with Dave.

Desperate to escape her problems, she ropes Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) into a day of partying.

However, reality soon bites when she bumps into Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi), who points out their work shift is meant to be starting and Peri isn't even in uniform.

Warren accompanies Mercedes to her baby scan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the hospital, it's a big moment for Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) as Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) accompanies her to her 12-week scan to get a glimpse of the babies that could be his.

Meanwhile, Warren's revenge plot against Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is gathering pace.

The grieving dad is out for Felix's blood and blames him for causing the car crash that killed his daughter, Ella.

Needing to keep Felix on side to exact his revenge, Warren attempts to clear the air with him over Mercedes.

But will Felix see through his scheme?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm