Hollyoaks spoilers: DEATH TRAP? Grace Black goes missing!
Airs Thursday 9 February 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Grace Black (Tamara Wall) appears to be in severe danger in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is still reeling after discovering that Grace tried to leave him to die so that could get her hands on some of Norma Crow’s empire.
Tonight Warren tells his mother, Norma (Glynis Crow) that he is still in love with Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) who also tried to kill him off.
He tells Norma that it’s only Grace that he wants revenge on.
Norma is very worried about Warren’s volatile state of mind and, trying to distract him, she suggests that they head out.
Meanwhile Sienna, who has set up a secret camera in Warren’s house to spy on him, tells Grace that she needs to keep a close eye on the footage.
Sienna is determined to find out what Warren, the father of her twins, is plotting next.
Grace has a horrible shock when Warren turns and tells her that both he and his mum know about the planted camera.
As a warning, Warren takes Grace down to the graveyard where he gives Grace a terrifying ultimatum.
What is he demanding?
Norma is deeply concerned when Grace goes missing.
What exactly has Warren done with her? Norma turns to Ethan and Sienna for help in trying to track her down.
Meanwhile, Juliet Nightingale’s (Niamh Blackshaw) family are doing their best to help her.
However, when Juliet, who has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, decides to go for a jog, her family insists on joining her which is one step too far.
Juliet gets increasingly frustrated and feeling claustrophobic from all the attention, she finds a way to distract them and then quickly runs off alone.
Later on Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) comes across Juliet looking exhausted and annoyed. She tries to reach out to Juliet to comfort her
Juliet has a change of heart and returns to her worried family saying she wants to take them up on their offer to help her.
Donna-Marie wonders why she’s done a sudden U-Turn and assumes her daughter has been listening to Peri’s advice.
Elsewhere, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is feeling bereft after recent events.
Will any of his friends and loved ones be able to cheer him up?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
