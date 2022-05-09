Hollyoaks spoilers: DECISION TIME! Who will Warren Fox choose? Sienna or Maxine?

Who does Warren Fox want to be with? Sienna or Maxine?

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) must decide which woman his future lies with in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Warren has been torn between his current partner, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and his ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey). It's becoming increasingly clear there’s still a lot of passion between him and Sienna.

Tonight things get tense between Warren and his long-suffering girlfriend, Maxine, when Warren doesn’t believe that Max is unwell like she’s insisting she is.

Maxine has been feeling dizzy and was recently rushed to hospital after fainting.

Will Warren stick with Maxine (above) or is it Sienna he really wants? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on when Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) also starts to feel unwell, Warren and Sienna lean on each other for support.

However, things go a step too far and there is a moment of passion between Warren and Sienna that prompts Warren to face up to reality.

It’s obvious he can’t go on like this and must decide once and for all which woman he wants to be with.

Will it be Maxine? Or does his heart still belong to Sienna?

Mercedes is terrified that Wendy has vanished with Bobby (above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) goes into panic mode when she can’t get hold of Wendy Blissett (Jennifer Armour).

Wendy has been keeping a tight grip on Mercedes’ son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).

Bobby recently decided to live with his Aunty Wendy, rather than return home to his mum, Mercedes.

However when Wendy’s phone keeps going to voicemail, Mercedes is terrified that Wendy has taken off with her son.

Tony Hutchinson plays cupid for Imran and Serena. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Later on, Wendy surfaces and offers an explanation. However she’s got something she wants to say to Mercedes.

Wendy says she needs compensation in exchange for taking care of Bobby, but what will she offer Mercedes in return?

Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) plays cupid for Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) and Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau).

Will Tony’s good intentions bring the two of them together?

Diane Hutchinson (above) reveals her fears to Honour. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Serena’s mother, Honour (Vera Chok) has some sincere advice for Tony’s wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher) when Diane, who suffers with OCD, reveals her worries.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm