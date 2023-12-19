Hollyoaks spoilers: Dillion PUBLICALLY HUMILIATES Leah!

Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) is devastated when Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) rejects her romantic advances in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

With just hours to go until the New Year, Vicky Grant's (Anya Lawrence) impromptu party at the Youth Centre is in full swing.

Dillon arrives ready to join in the fun, but Vicky is taken aback to see her brother, Andre Clark (David Joshua-Anthony) in tow.

There's still awkwardness between the siblings after Vicky made a move on Andre, not realising they were related.

Will they be able to put the past behind them?

Dillon feels forced to tell Leah he doesn't feel the same way. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Leah is looking forward to letting her hair down after a Christmas packed full of family drama and is dressed to impress in a silver sequin frock.

The flirty teen has her sights set on Dillon, but unfortunately he doesn't feel the same.

At first, Dillon tries to let Leah down gently, but then humiliates her by declaring he doesn't fancy her in front of all their friends.

How will she respond?

James battles to save his marriage to Ste. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) catches up with secret lover Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Knowing she's in crisis over her unplanned pregnancy, Warren offers his support, reassuring Mercedes he'll be there every step of the way.

Another resident fighting for the person he loves is James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan). The lawyer is trying to make it up to husband Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) after he branded him an abuser over his aggressive behaviour towards Lucas (Oscar Curtis).

James recognises he needs to get help and tells Ste he's signed up for an anger management course so he can focus on putting his family first.

Will this be enough to save his marriage?

Tony has a suggestion how to help insecure Darren. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is feeling insecure after being caught with his kit off by best mate Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard).

The lonely dad was attempting to send wife Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) a sexy selfie when Tony interrupted him.

Aside from the embarrassment, Darren's also feeling conscious about how his body looked in the pictures he took.

Tony encourages him to edit the images to accentuate his abs, so he doesn't have to worry about looking out of shape for Nancy.

Will Darren fall victim to a filter or two?

John Paul has some harsh words for Carter. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is surprised to discover Carter Shepherd (David Ames) and daughter Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) have moved into the village.

Carter claims it's so he can nearer his place of employment, but JP knows better and tells the closeted headteacher to stop living in denial.

Later, as the locals gather to say goodbye to 2023, Carter is playing the role of doting boyfriend with Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson), but a shared glance with John Paul reveals who he'd rather be kissing when the clock chimes midnight...

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm