Hollyoaks spoilers: Dillion Ray and Lucas rekindle their relationship?

Will Dillon and Lucas get back together in Hollyoaks?

It’s New Year’s Eve and Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Das) is still heartbroken about his shattered relationship with Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When the two of them meet at the park things between the two lads are initially very strained.

However, after a few false starts they finally begin to talk properly for the first time since Lucas returned to the village.

Dillon, who is now helping care for his baby, James, who he had with Lucas’s sister, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan), lays all his cards on the table and tells Lucas exactly how he’s feeling and how he wants them to get back together.

Dillon tells Lucas he is still in love with him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

With the countdown to New Year’s Eve celebration underway, can the two of them make a fresh start and rekindle their romance?

It looks like there may be a chance when Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) gives the two of them a nudge and Lucas asks Dillon to see in the New Year with him at Casa McQueen.

Can the star-crossed lovers finally catch a break?

Meanwhile, there’s panic when the Hutchinsons wake up to find their son, Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) unconscious on his bedroom floor.

Ro is transported to hospital and dad Tony (Nick Pickard) feels terrible that he didn’t notice that anything was wrong in the run-up to Ro collapsing.

Diane has been manipulating Tony and also hiding the truth about Ro's drinking. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Diane, however, is wracked with guilt for not telling Tony that she knew Ro had been drinking.

Feeling overwhelmed she can’t bear to be in the hospital and bolts from the room.

She can’t help blaming herself for Ro’s drinking but Tony tries to reassure her that it really wasn’t her fault, although if he knew the truth about Diane’s cover-up he’d have a very different opinion.

Ro Hutchinson is found collapsed after binge-drinking booze. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) and her son, Arlo (Dan Hough), arrive on the scene, Arlo, who has secretly been bullying Ro and calling him transphobic names, is the picture of innocence.

When Arlo says he hopes Ro is ok and asks how he is doing, the adults have no idea that he has been making Ro's life a misery.

Arlo Fielding has been bullying Ro. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

At Ro’s bedside Tony tries to get to the bottom of why Ro was drinking and crucially whether something happened to cause it.

With Arlo hovering nearby a scared Ro decides not to say anything.

Later on the villagers get ready to see in the New Year, however there is an arrival that is set to cause further strain and drama.

Who has just shown up?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.