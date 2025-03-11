Hollyoaks spoilers: Dillon Ray makes a shocking discovery!
Airs Wednesday 19 March on E4 at 7pm.
Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) is horrified when he realises the extent to which Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) has been controlling him in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Dillon feels sick to his stomach when he finds out the man called Cooper who he recently had sex with paid Rex to sleep with him.
Dillon rushes off to warn his mate Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) about just how Rex and his sister, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) have been exploiting them.
However, will Frankie believe him or has she already been too brainwashed and manipulated by Grace to take his warning seriously?
And are teenagers Frankie and Dillon going to get sucked in even further into Grace and Rex’s criminal world?
Grace is already busy planning the big party where she hands out drugs to Frankie and Dillon but Frankie is worried after Jacob Omari (Ethaniel Davey) didn’t come home last night.
What has happened to Jacob and is Rex involved?
Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is overwhelmed with moving house and looking after his baby grandson, James.
He confronts Rex about how he came to have bruised knuckles and asks him why he seems to be so comfortable around violence.
As Ste grills Rex about his upbringing and childhood, Rex opens up and tells him about his very troubled and traumatic past.
Elsewhere, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) is still missing after Grace ‘dealt’ with him.
What exactly has happened to Robbie and are we about to find out?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake and Cleo take their relationship to the next level!
Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen admits the truth about Abe's murder?