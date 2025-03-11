Hollyoaks spoilers: Dillon Ray makes a shocking discovery!

Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) is horrified when he realises the extent to which Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) has been controlling him in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Dillon feels sick to his stomach when he finds out the man called Cooper who he recently had sex with paid Rex to sleep with him.

Dillon Ray tries to warn Frankie what Rex is capable of. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Dillon rushes off to warn his mate Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) about just how Rex and his sister, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) have been exploiting them.

However, will Frankie believe him or has she already been too brainwashed and manipulated by Grace to take his warning seriously?

And are teenagers Frankie and Dillon going to get sucked in even further into Grace and Rex’s criminal world?

Grace has got Frankie exactly where she wants her! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Grace is already busy planning the big party where she hands out drugs to Frankie and Dillon but Frankie is worried after Jacob Omari (Ethaniel Davey) didn’t come home last night.

What has happened to Jacob and is Rex involved?

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is overwhelmed with moving house and looking after his baby grandson, James.

He confronts Rex about how he came to have bruised knuckles and asks him why he seems to be so comfortable around violence.

As Ste grills Rex about his upbringing and childhood, Rex opens up and tells him about his very troubled and traumatic past.

Rex opens up to Ste about his very troubled past. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) is still missing after Grace ‘dealt’ with him.

What exactly has happened to Robbie and are we about to find out?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.