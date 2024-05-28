Hollyoaks spoilers: Disaster! The Osborne family is in fresh turmoil!

The Osbornes are rocked by fresh turmoil in Hollyoaks.

The Osborne family is facing fresh drama in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Following terrible scenes in yesterday’s episode, tonight the big fallout continues and Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) finds herself in the heart of all the trouble when very serious accusations are made against her.

Who has got it in for Nancy and is she at risk of losing her teaching job at Hollyoaks High?

Tragedy struck at Dave and Cindy's wedding reception. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) approaches Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) and confides in him how worried she is about her husband Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power), who is Ethan’s brother.

Dave has been struggling ever since the tragic death of his daughter, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) who died after taking dodgy drugs at his and Cindy's wedding reception.

Lizzie Chen-Williams died at her dad's wedding reception after taking dodgy drugs. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) flirts with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) as part of her vengeful masterplan that she’s cooked up with Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) and Grace Black (Tamara Wall).

However, Warren is keeping his distance and Mercy and Freddie are suspicious as to what exactly he’s up to.

Zain was recently in a critical condition after having a stroke. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) continues to be jealous that her lodger, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) seems to be showing an interest in Warren’s mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber).

Misbah can’t quite work out what Donny is playing at or what his motivation is for asking Norma out.

Tonight Misbah and her husband, Zain Rizwaan (Jonas Khan) head off for a date.

However things get awkward when they end up on a double date with Donny and Norma at the market.

Donny has asked Norma Crow (above) out on a date much to Misbah's upset. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) plan Hunter McQueen’s (Theo Graham) funeral.

However, it’s uncomfortable with Zoe Anderson (Garica Brown) being around due to her fling with Prince shortly before his brother Hunter’s death.

Will they manage to organise a fitting send off for Hunter?

