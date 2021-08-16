‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Donna-Marie Quinn ups her blackmail demands

Donna-Marie Quinn wants more money out of Mercedes.

Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) decides to ramp up her blackmail demands in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Donna-Marie has found out about the one-night stand that Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) had with Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) who also happens to be Donna-Marie’s son.

Mercedes McQueen had a one-night stand with Donna-Marie's son, Romeo. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Unscrupulous Donna-Marie, who has been blackmailing Mercedes for cash in order to keep quiet, decides she’s going to rinse Mercedes for more money.

Donna- Marie has already demanded £2000 from Mercedes, telling her if she doesn’t pay up than her husband Sylver (David Tag) will soon be hearing about her dirty little secret.

Tonight Donna-Marie plans a holiday for her and her kids with the money she’s expecting to get her hands on.

However, when Mercedes’ husband Sylver, unintentionally gives her some more information, Donna-Marie has pound signs flashing in her eyes and quickly realises she can increase her price!

What gems of info has she just discovered from Sylver?

Romeo is still in a relationship with Cher. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Later on, Mercedes, who is unsettled but furious about the blackmailing, gives Donna-Marie an ultimatum.

If Donna-Marie won’t play ball, Mercedes has a plan to spike her drink to get the upper-hand in the situation which is quickly unravelling.

Will Mercedes go through with her plan?

Fergus Collins decides to give Warren Fox the boot. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, ruthless Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) is disappointed in his sidekick, Warren Fox’s (Jamie Lomas) recent behaviour.

He decides he’s going to let Warren go from all his business dealings and give him the boot.

However, Warren’s girlfriend, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is determined to do damage limitation and restore Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and Walter Deveraux' (Trevor A Toussaint) faith in him.

Later on Fergus has a change of heart. Is Warren’s job safe for now?

Juliet wants to play matchmaker for Sid (pictured). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) asks her best mate Sid Sumner (Billy Price) to meet her for lunch.

However matchmaker Juliet has got an ulterior motive and a secret plan.

When Sid turns up he is surprised to see Demi, who he was previously supposed to be going on a date with, at the meeting place.

Sid, who has a prosthetic leg bottled their last date after feeling uncomfortable about his leg but Juliet has since tried to give him a pep talk and is determined to help him find love.

Sid and Demi finally have their date together. But how will it go?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm