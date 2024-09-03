Hollyoaks spoilers: Double murder? Warren Fox and Blue come face to face!

Warren Fox and Dave aka murderer Blue are ready to kill each other in Hollyoaks!

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is about to go head-to-head with cold-blooded killer Dave Williams aka ‘Blue’ (Dominic Power) in tonight’s dramatic stunt episode of Hollyoaks on at 7.00pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, a motorbike chase ensues with Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) on the back of killer Dave’s bike and and Cleo’s raging abusive boyfriend, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) trailing them by car.

Abe Fielding has been abusing his girlfriend Cleo for months and months. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Dave manages to shake Abe off their tail telling Cleo he will get her safely to Warren and Mercedes.

However, Cleo is unwittingly leading killer Blue to his prey!

When Cleo speaks to Mercedes to try and coordinate a meet near the woods, Dave heads into the forest leaving Cleo alone.

Is Abe about to catch up with her?

Meanwhile, Warren who has escaped from prison and is forced to flee, tells Mercedes that he will always love her, before heading off down a path into the woods.

A tearful Warren Fox tells Mercedes he will always love her before walking off into the woods. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However it is not Cleo he finds there but Dave!

Warren doesn’t realise it’s Dave who is killer Blue until it’s too late!

As the two men get into a mighty showdown, and with Dave armed with a gun, are either of them going to get out alive?

Warren realises that Dave is the killer, Blue! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Back at The Dog car park Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) have a heart to heart.

Ethan confesses his true feelings and tells his ex, Sienna, that he is still in love with her.

How will Sienna respond?

Ethan tells Sienna he is still in love with her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is convinced he has a brain tumour and doesn’t have long left to life.

He tells his husband, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) that he is afraid of dying and Ste is devastated that he hid his huge health fears from him.

As James waits to get the results of his MRI scan, will the news be good or bad?

Suzanne with her daughter, Frankie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) and her son JJ (Ryan Mulvey) run into Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) and JJ’s twin sister, Frankie (Isabelle Smith), outside the Dog.

Frankie, along with Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) and Jack, confront Suzanne about not believing that Frankie that JJ has been abusing her for many years.

Suzanne has always refused to accept her son, JJ, has been abusing his twin sister, Frankie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Frankie details the horrors that she experienced as a child at the hands of her twin brother JJ and says she will no longer be silenced.

Jack wades in and piles the pressure on Suzanne, challenging her denials that she had no idea what was going on at the time.

Elsewhere, a terrified Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) who was trying to flee the village, has grabbed Dave Chen-William’s (Dominic Power) motorbike and is being chased by her abusive boyfriend Abe Fielding who is in hot pursuit.

Cleo (above) has been desperate to escape her boyfriend Abe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Cleo is frantically trying to make it back to her home but doesn’t have the experience to control the bike and a terrible accident ensues when she goes careering through the market and ploughs through the front of the McQueen’s house.

Inside the house are manicurist, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) who has been booked to do Theresa McQueen’s nails, Jack, Suzanne and Frankie.

Are any of them going to get out alive as the bike tears through the wall and smashes through the property?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Wednesday on E4 at 7.00pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4