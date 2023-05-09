Hollyoaks spoilers: DRUG ABUSE! Dave Chen-Williams gets high!

Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) goes from bad to worse in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Dave has been wallowing in a pit of self-loathing ever since his wife Honour (Vera Chok) announced she was leaving him and moved out of the family home.

Dave's been staying over with his brother, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) and Ethan’s girlfriend Sienna Blake (Anna Passey). However tonight Sienna says she wants him out of her flat.

However, Dave doesn’t want to go back home and be confronted with the memories of Honour and the times they were happy together with their family.

Sienna Blake wants to cheer Dave up by planning a special family meal for him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As a miserable Dave mopes around Sienna’s flat he stumbles across some drugs that were left behind by the girls that he and Ethan recently met at The Dog.

A weak-willed Dave can't resist temptation!

But an oblivious Sienna has no idea Dave’s taken any drugs and is planning a special meal for him.

She ropes in his children, Lizzie (Lily Best) and Mason (Frank Kaur) wanting to remind Dave just how loved he is and how much his kids need him around.

Are they going to turn up to find their father in a complete state?

Warren Fox wants to know what's going on with his mum in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is worried about his mother, Norma Crow’s (Glynis Barber) bad wrist.

A frustrated Norma is getting fed up with her son’s constant questioning.

She makes up a reason for the injury telling him she had her bag stolen and her wrist was damaged in the attack.

Will Warren be convinced?

Things have been rocky between Sam and Zoe recently in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, PC Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) is trying to patch things up with his girlfriend and colleague DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) following their recent row.

However, it looks like Zoe has had enough.

Zoe has a girly afternoon in the salon with her mates and is soon realising there shouldn’t be so many issues with her and Sam when their relationship is still so new.

She comes to a decision and decides she needs to do what’s right for her and her future.

Mercedes and the rest of the McQueens had fun at Chester Races recently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) tries to give her boyfriend, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood), the leftovers from her recent winnings at Chester Races.

However, Felix insists the cash belongs entirely to the McQueens.

Later on the family is struggling to decide what the money should be spent on.

Tired of all the debating, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) takes matters into her own hands and heads off to buy a chippy for the family to share.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4