Hollyoaks spoilers: EMERGENCY! Serena Chen-Williams is rushed to hospital...
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Monday 4 July 2022 at 6:30pm on Channel 4
Ouch! It's not looking good for Serena Chen-Williams (played by Emma Lau), when the athlete is rushed to hospital on Hollyoaks (6:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Serena was on a night out with sisters, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best), when she had an unfortunate accident.
The Chen-Williams family have an anxious wait following Serena's mishap.
Will it be good... or BAD news regading Serena's injury?
Could her place on Team GB for the Commonwealth Games now be in jeopardy?
Meanwhile, there's more tension in the family following Serena's discovery that her dad, Dave (Dominic Power) was ready to offer stepsister, Maxine, the money from Serena's athetic fund to help pay for afterschool care for Maxine's daughter, Minnie.
Are the sisters heading for a MASSIVE fallout?
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) has already had a whole LOT of trouble with her young son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) this year.
Remember, there was Bobby's sinister fascination with frightening family relative, Silas Blissett.
Plus, Mercedes was caught in a custody battle over Bobby with Silas's daughter, Wendy.
Wendy was part of her dad's revenge mission against the McQueen family.
But finally, life seems to be getting back to normal following the disappearance (again!) of Silas and the death of Wendy in a MYSTERY car crash.
However, after failing his geography test, Bobby starts acting out again and wants to be allowed to return to school.
WHAT is stressed-out mum Mercedes gonna do?
Can the McQueen family help Mercedes come up with a plan to get Bobby's learning back on track?
Hollyoaks airs weeknights at 6:30pm on Channel 4
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
