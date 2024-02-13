Hollyoaks spoilers: Ethan Williams ABANDONS Dilly Harcourt!

Ethan orders Dilly to leave the village and never come back!

Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey) gives Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) her marching orders in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

But will she go quietly?

As well as harbouring fugitive Dilly, Ethan has also been helping her hatch an escape plan from the village - even going as far as stealing Sienna Blake's (Anna Passey) passport.

Dilly's clearly feeling anxious about what lies ahead and has asked Ethan to join her.

But can he really abandon his family in favour of a life on the run?

Is this the last we've seen of Dilly? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Soon Ethan is having second thoughts about the whole thing when nephew Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) reveals how much he means to him.

Realising he can't desert his family, Ethan tells Dilly he's decided to stay put and she's not happy!

Rather than going it alone she declares she's also going to remain living undercover in the village.

But Ethan's had enough and coldly tells Dilly she might as well go as there's nothing keeping her there.

Is this the last we've seen of the crazy killer?

Charlie returns home to find his family at war. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) gets a shock when he returns home and hears about the drama that's been going on in his absence.

The Osbornes have been torn apart after troubled teen Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) made a very serious accusation against her grandad, Jack (Jimmy McKenna).

Charlie speaks to Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and reminds him of all the times Jack has supported him in his life.

Next, the lad meets with Jack to offer him his support.

Can Charlie help fix his fractured family?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm