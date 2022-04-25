Hollyoaks spoilers: Ethan Williams has a confession for Leela!

Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) has been sent into a spin following the appearance of ‘The Undertaker’ in Hollyoaks on tonight at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

His threatening gangster boss, Norma aka The Undertaker (played by Glynis Barber) issued him with a deadly ultimatum in yesterday’s episode.

She is on the warpath following the disappearance of some of her ill-gotten loot.

'The Undertaker' played by Glynis Barber. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight her demands mean that Ethan and his partners in crime, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) will have to come to terms with some MAJOR changes to their business.

However, Ethan has also got Ste’s sister, Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter), on his mind.

Sparks fly between Ethan and Leela when Ethan comes out with a very heartfelt confession. What has he just revealed to Leela?

Leela Lomax in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, time closes in on Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) when he gets a final ultimatum from Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara).

Shaq and Verity enjoyed a passionate romance but their on-off relationship has been fraught with tensions and misunderstandings and recently Verity was left gutted when Shaq announced he wanted to find himself a Muslim wife.

Tonight, and with unfinished business still simmering between Shaq and lawyer Verity, Verity gives Shaq a final ultimatum.

Shaq is left floundering with a HUGE decision to make.

What will he decide to do?

Shaq Qureshi has a HUGE decision to make in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, things go from bad to worse between Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) and his recently arrived foster daughter Vicky.

When Scott accuses Vicky of stealing something from Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson), Vicky is raging.

Has Scott got things wrong? And is Vicky not to blame after all?

Things go from bad to worse for Scott and his new foster daughter Vicky. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) comes up with an idea to try and make sure his dad Luke (Gary Lucy) who has a rare form of dementia, doesn’t miss out on important moments.

The idea involves a game of tombola!

Will Luke be on board with it and will Ollie’s creative plan work?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm