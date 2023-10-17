Hollyoaks spoilers: Ethan Williams tells Sienna the terrible truth?

Is Ethan Williams about to tell Sienna the truth about Rafe in Hollyoaks?

Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey) is desperately missing his ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and wants her back in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) knows that Ethan is still in love with Sienna and offers to help him get back together with her.

Dilly, who is Lord Rafe’s (Chris Gordon) sister, says that she’ll convince Rafe to marry his ex, Camilla (Dylan Morris) instead and in the meantime Ethan can start trying to convince Sienna she should be with him not Rafe.

However, Ethan is not at all keen on Dilly’s plan and instead says he’s furious with Rafe for playing with Sienna’s feelings.

Sienna still has no idea that Rafe is terminally ill and has been keeping the truth from her.

Is Ethan about to tell her the scary reality?

Elsewhere, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) are in bits as their daughter Rose is still missing.

The villagers have pulled together to help scour the surroundings for Rose.

However, it’s head teacher, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) who discovers her hiding in the school hall of Hollyoaks High.

What will Rose’s explanation be for running away?

Meanwhile, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) gets a big fright when Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) unexpectedly returns to work at the garage.

Felix, who has been suffering with mental health issues and threw himself into the world of bare-knuckle boxing as a coping mechanism, reassures Warren he’s feeling much better.

Felix’s girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) has no idea that Felix has actually been staying at a psychiatric ward.

Right now all she can think about is her imminent 40th birthday tomorrow which she is dreading!

She is soon in for a HUGE surprise when Felix turns up on her doorstep.

Before he gets the chance to open up and tell her what he’s been going through and where he’s been, Mercedes jumps in telling Felix that all she wants is a fresh start.

Later on she’s reeling when she learns the truth about Felix’s recent whereabouts.

Mercedes confronts Warren at The Loft for not telling her and accuses him of keeping her in the dark so he could have her all to himself.

However Warren and Mercedes, who have been having a secret affair, are stopped in their tracks when they hear the noise of a glass smashing nearby.

Who has been secretly listening in to their conversation and heard every word?

And will they expose Mercedes' and Warren's affair?

