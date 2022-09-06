Hollyoaks spoilers: EVIL Victor Brothers is back… but why?

Airs Thursday 15 Sept 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

Victor Brothers is back in Hollyoaks.
Drug-dealer and gang boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) is back to bring more terror to Hollyoaks in tonight’s episode on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). 

Evil Victor, who groomed and forced teenagers Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Sid Sumner (Billy Price) to sell drugs for him, was sent to prison last year after being found guilty of many crimes, including being in possession of an offensive weapon. 

Sid put his own life on the line when he secretly recorded Victor in order to get evidence against him. 

Victor Brothers is now serving his prison sentence in Hollyoaks.

Victor lashed out by stabbing Sid and Sid has been living in fear ever since, despite Victor now being behind bars. 

Tonight Sid tries to convince his girlfriend, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) to go away on holiday with him. 

Lizzie agrees to think about it. 

However, Sid is suddenly stopped in his tracks and is left visibly shaken when he receives a letter from prison written by Victor!  

What does it say and why has Victor suddenly decided to make contact with Sid? 

Sid Sumner has been living in fear ever since he helped put Victor Brothers behind bars.

Meanwhile, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) has teamed up with Grace Black (Tamara Wall), Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter) and Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) to help her get her new gym ready for it’s grand opening. 

However, her enemy, sly James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) has got a plan in mind that is going to derail Donna-Marie’s new fitness enterprise. 

A plotting James secretly meets up with Norma Crow aka The Undertaker (Glynis Barber) to concoct a devious plan that will throw Donna-Marie’s plans into disarray!  

James Nightingale wants to scupper the plans for the new gym in Hollyoaks.

James proposes to Norma that she scares Donna-Marie into selling the gym at a low price by arranging a break-in on the premises. 

Norma seems to think it’s great idea and it’s full steam ahead for the break-in. 

However, James suddenly panics at the last minute when he thinks that his son, Romeo, is going to get caught up in the break-in and get hurt. 

However, it’s Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter who ends up being harmed!

 What has happened to her and is James to blame? 

Grace, Leela, Ste and Donna-Marie go head-to-head with James Nightingale in Hollyoaks.

Plus, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) is mortified when he forgets his anniversary with wife Honour (Vera Chok). 

Dave is put in a spin and only has a few hours to plan a romantic meal. 

However it looks like help is on its way when pub manager Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and performer Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) come to Dave’s rescue. 

Will Tony and Liberty save the day and Dave’s skin too?  

