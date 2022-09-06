Hollyoaks spoilers: EVIL Victor Brothers is back… but why?
Airs Thursday 15 Sept 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Drug-dealer and gang boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) is back to bring more terror to Hollyoaks in tonight’s episode on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Evil Victor, who groomed and forced teenagers Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Sid Sumner (Billy Price) to sell drugs for him, was sent to prison last year after being found guilty of many crimes, including being in possession of an offensive weapon.
Sid put his own life on the line when he secretly recorded Victor in order to get evidence against him.
Victor lashed out by stabbing Sid and Sid has been living in fear ever since, despite Victor now being behind bars.
Tonight Sid tries to convince his girlfriend, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) to go away on holiday with him.
Lizzie agrees to think about it.
However, Sid is suddenly stopped in his tracks and is left visibly shaken when he receives a letter from prison written by Victor!
What does it say and why has Victor suddenly decided to make contact with Sid?
Meanwhile, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) has teamed up with Grace Black (Tamara Wall), Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter) and Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) to help her get her new gym ready for it’s grand opening.
However, her enemy, sly James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) has got a plan in mind that is going to derail Donna-Marie’s new fitness enterprise.
A plotting James secretly meets up with Norma Crow aka The Undertaker (Glynis Barber) to concoct a devious plan that will throw Donna-Marie’s plans into disarray!
James proposes to Norma that she scares Donna-Marie into selling the gym at a low price by arranging a break-in on the premises.
Norma seems to think it’s great idea and it’s full steam ahead for the break-in.
However, James suddenly panics at the last minute when he thinks that his son, Romeo, is going to get caught up in the break-in and get hurt.
However, it’s Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter who ends up being harmed!
What has happened to her and is James to blame?
Plus, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) is mortified when he forgets his anniversary with wife Honour (Vera Chok).
Dave is put in a spin and only has a few hours to plan a romantic meal.
However it looks like help is on its way when pub manager Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and performer Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) come to Dave’s rescue.
Will Tony and Liberty save the day and Dave’s skin too?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.