Hollyoaks spoilers: Felix Westwood boils OVER!

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) loses it in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Felix has been feeling really upset about the thought of his son, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) moving to other side of the world.

Tonight, and with DeMarcus’s departure for the States imminent, Felix takes the opportunity to apologise to DeMarcus for walking out on him and his mum when he was little.

He tells him how proud he is of him and encourages DeMarcus to always be true to himself.

However later on it’s all too much for Felix and, with his emotions bubbling over, things take a dangerous turn.

Felix Westwood is devastated his son, DeMarcus is moving to the States. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Scott Drinkwell is not convinced that his foster daughter, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) has got closure on her ex, DeMarcus, leaving the country.

Scott tells Vicky that if she’s still got things she needs to say to DeMarcus before he jets off, now is her chance.

What will Vicky do?

Vicky Grant and her ex, DeMarcus were united at the school prom. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) tells her dad, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) about Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) leading his ex, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) on and confusing her.

Ste decides to look for Charlie but comes across Charlie’s dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) instead.

Protective Darren tries to stick up for Charlie and tells Ste and Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) that Charlie is currently struggling with huge anxiety problems.

Darren feels he has let his son Charlie down. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Ste and Tony try to reassure Darren that they all made big mistakes when they were growing up and that Charlie just needs some guidance.

However Darren thinks it’s much more serious than that and admits that he feels he has let teenager Charlie down and failed him.

Later on when Ella’s aunty, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) returns from her stay in Blackpool, Leah decides she needs to know exactly what’s been going on with Ella.

Leah tells Cindy about the pain that Charlie has caused Ella and reveals that Ella also thinks that Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) could be her biological father.

Ella Richardson is certain Warren Fox is her biological dad. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) finds Charlie upset at the back of The Dog and breaks some shocking news to him.

Realising the pain he’s caused and the damage he’s done, Charlie confides in Brooke about how he always seems to hurt everyone around him.

Charlie heads off to see Darren and admits he wants to get better but says he can’t do it alone.

Knowing how hard mental health can be, Darren promises he’ll help but that it’s crucial the two of them keep talking and communicating.

Sienna Blake invites Lord Rafe over for lunch in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is on a mission to find out who Dilly is, the mystery woman in Lord Rafe’s (Chris Gordon) life.

Sienna asks Rafe if he wants to come over for lunch so she can try and get the lowdown.

Meanwhile Sienna’s secret boyfriend, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) is not feeling too chuffed when he is left doing the laundry and taking Sienna’s daughter, Sophie to the dentist.

Are cracks in his and Sienna's relationship starting to form?

