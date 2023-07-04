Hollyoaks spoilers: Felix Westwood left battered and bloodied
Airs Thursday 13 July 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is discovered with a bruised and bleeding face in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Felix’s girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is shocked to see him in such a state. However Felix refuses to tell her where his nasty injuries have come from.
At the garage, Mercedes quizzes Felix again hoping to get answers but he snaps at her prompting an upset Mercedes to storm off.
Mercedes later confronts Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham).
Hunter tells Mercedes what happened and confesses he hit Felix but there was no way he caused him such terrible injuries.
So how did Felix come to be so badly beaten up?
Determined to get to the truth Mercedes is shocked when Felix reveals he had an altercation with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).
Meanwhile, a suspicious Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) quizzes Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) on something her daughter, Sophie, revealed to him.
Later Sienna bumps into Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) in the village and Rafe seems a little awkward around her.
When he tells her that he’s looking for a good picture framer Sienna claims she knows a good one and offers to go with him.
However, is Rafe about to discover that Sienna is secretly plotting against him to get all his inheritance money?
Over at Hollyoaks High the teens attend the sixth form taster day. However Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) is worried about Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) who hasn’t shown up.
Leah confides in Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence), Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) and Shing-Lin Leong (Izzie Yip) and tells them that Ella is going through a lot right now and last time she went missing she ended up in hospital.
What has happened to Ella and are her friends right to be concerned?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
