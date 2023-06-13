Hollyoaks spoilers: FIGHT! Furious Felix Westwood attacks Warren!

Felix Westwood loses it with Warren Fox in Hollyoaks.

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is raging with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and struggles to contain his emotions in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Felix feels let down and abandoned by Warren and when his anger is triggered, things quickly escalate.

Warren attempts to bring Felix in on the plan to recoup the stolen money but a fired up Felix wants to prove to Warren that he’s not under the thumb and can’t be ordered around.

Felix suddenly decides to go rogue and leaves Warren trapped in his car!

And later the two men come to blows!

Warren Fox (above) and Felix Westwood are at each other's throats in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, having been forced to do Warren’s dirty work, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) is desperate to get Warren off his back and have the dream life that he and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) have been planning.

When Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) is spotted in the village, Sienna pulls out all the stops to try and seduce him.

However, her attempts fall flat and feeling deflated, Sienna is left sulking.

That is until things suddenly take an upturn when Rafe asks if she’s like to join him and Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) for a clay-pigeon shooting session in the country.

Lord Rafe asks Sienna if she'd like to come shooting with him! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Dave Chen Williams (Dominic Power) returns home still drunk from the night before.

His kids, Sam (Matthew McGivern), Lizzie (Lily Best) and Mason (Frank Kaur) plan an intervention to help bring the family back together.

However, Dave's eldest daughter, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson), is reluctant to participate, after being lured there under false pretences.

Stubborn Dave is still refusing to accept any responsibility for his actions and later lashes out Maxine, causing an even bigger divide in the family.

Dave Chen-Williams has been in state recently and been hitting the booze hard. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on the desperate dad turns up on Maxine’s doorstep apologising to profusely to her.

A confused and frustrated Maxine asks Dave what exactly is going on with him right now and admits he’s struggling with being lonely ever since his wife, Honour (moved out).

Can Dave get his life back on track?

Or are things about to get even worse for him?

Damon and Zara shared a kiss when they were supposed to be on a stakeout for the bank heist. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) has a dress rehearsal planned for the armoured van robbery but things are still a little awkward between Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) and Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) after the two of them shared a kiss.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4