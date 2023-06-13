Hollyoaks spoilers: FIGHT! Furious Felix Westwood attacks Warren!
Airs Wednesday 21 June 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is raging with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and struggles to contain his emotions in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Felix feels let down and abandoned by Warren and when his anger is triggered, things quickly escalate.
Warren attempts to bring Felix in on the plan to recoup the stolen money but a fired up Felix wants to prove to Warren that he’s not under the thumb and can’t be ordered around.
Felix suddenly decides to go rogue and leaves Warren trapped in his car!
And later the two men come to blows!
Elsewhere, having been forced to do Warren’s dirty work, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) is desperate to get Warren off his back and have the dream life that he and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) have been planning.
When Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) is spotted in the village, Sienna pulls out all the stops to try and seduce him.
However, her attempts fall flat and feeling deflated, Sienna is left sulking.
That is until things suddenly take an upturn when Rafe asks if she’s like to join him and Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) for a clay-pigeon shooting session in the country.
Meanwhile, Dave Chen Williams (Dominic Power) returns home still drunk from the night before.
His kids, Sam (Matthew McGivern), Lizzie (Lily Best) and Mason (Frank Kaur) plan an intervention to help bring the family back together.
However, Dave's eldest daughter, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson), is reluctant to participate, after being lured there under false pretences.
Stubborn Dave is still refusing to accept any responsibility for his actions and later lashes out Maxine, causing an even bigger divide in the family.
Later on the desperate dad turns up on Maxine’s doorstep apologising to profusely to her.
A confused and frustrated Maxine asks Dave what exactly is going on with him right now and admits he’s struggling with being lonely ever since his wife, Honour (moved out).
Can Dave get his life back on track?
Or are things about to get even worse for him?
Plus, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) has a dress rehearsal planned for the armoured van robbery but things are still a little awkward between Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) and Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) after the two of them shared a kiss.
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.