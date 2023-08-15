Hollyoaks spoilers: FIGHT! Romeo Nightingale has huge bust-up with Rayne!

Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) gets into yet another heated showdown with his manipulative girlfriend Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Rayne has set her sights on getting signed by influencer manager Faye Fuller (played by actor Maddy Smedley who shot to fame on on BBC show The Traitors ).

Faye is coming for the One Person Can event being held at The Love Boat and Rayne is desperate to impress her.

Talent Manager Faye Fuller played by Maddy Smedley. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is struggling after being forced to move back in with his mum and family following Rayne’s recent accusations against him.

Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) reassures Prince that she doesn’t believe Rayne’s version of events and encourages him to speak to Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) about the night in question.

Sure enough Lizzie is happy to back up Prince’s account of the evening much to Prince’s relief.

Manipulative Rayne made some serious accusations about Prince McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However things soon turn ugly when Rayne’s boyfriend, Romeo arrives and sees Prince and his brother Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) hanging out at The Love Boat.

Influencer manager Faye, is intrigued by all the drama unfolding and seems to be more interested in that than the planned One Person Can event.

Seeing Faye’s reaction gives Rayne a cunning idea!

Soon she and Romeo are putting on quite a show in front of everyone when they suddenly get embroiled in a heated row!

Rayne and Romeo stage a big public row which catches Faye's attention! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

The pair are made up when their plan works and Faye tells them that she’s happy to be Rayne’s new manager.

However, is their duplicity about to be revealed?

Elsewhere, Peri pleads with addict Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) to stay off the drugs telling her it’s not just her own life that she is ruining.

Later on, when Peri sees a dealer with Donna-Marie in the gym, she gives her a stark warning and reminds the troubled mum just how much she still has to live for.

Having taken Peri’s words on board, Donna-Marie heads on over to her late daughter, Juliet’s (Niamh Blackshaw) grave.

A tearful Donna-Marie tells Juliet that she is really trying her best to find a way forward.

Donna-Marie pictured with her daughter Juliet in the months before Juliet's death from cancer. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the house-share, Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea) offers Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) some help.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) knows that Nadira likes Lacey and suggests ways in which the two of them can spend more time together.

However, Lacey’s boss, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), who also happens to be Ste’s husband, is not pleased when he catches Lacey messaging Nadira during work hours.

Will Ste be able to soften his husband’s attitude with some gentle words and the offer of tempting pizza?

Lacey Lloyd gets in trouble with her moody boss, James Nightingale. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) asks postman Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) if he’d like to stay and keep her company after he delivers a package to her door.

Dave agrees to hang out and watch some trashy TV together.

However, when Cindy finds herself getting closer to him, she quickly puts the brakes on things.

Meanwhile Dave’s daughter, Lizzie, is annoyed that she can’t do more to help climate change and soon realises that influencer Rayne isn’t actually contributing anything beneficial to the cause.

Lizzie decides to team up with Gwen from the #Makethemchange campaign aimed at the decision makers and people in power.

Go Lizzie!

