Hollyoaks spoilers: FIGHT! Terror brewing as DeMarcus Westwood stands up to Joseph!

Tensions boil over when DeMarcus Westwood and Joseph Holmes come face to face.

Tensions erupt between DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) and Joseph Homes (Olly Rhodes) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Yesterday’s episode saw DeMarcus arming himself with a knife for protection against bully Joseph.

DeMarcus's friend, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan), immediately had alarm bells ringing and confided in policeman Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) that DeMarcus was armed.

Joseph Holmes (above) has been taunting and bullying DeMarcus Westwood. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, and concerned for DeMarcus, Saul has a quiet word with DeMarcus’s father, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

Saul suggests to Felix that DeMarcus could join the police shadowing scheme, just as Sid Sumner (Billy Price) has done.

Policeman Saul (above) has been planning to propose to his girlfriend Grace Black. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Saul’s future plans for him and his girlfriend Grace Black (Tamara Wall) are put on hold when Saul loses the engagement ring he planned to give to her!

Scott Drinkwell (above) recently put on quite a performance for the local council elections. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, when Scott Drinkwell’s (Ross Adams) foster daughter, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) opens up about her desire to go to the end of year school prom at Hollyoaks High, Scott takes matters into his own hands to create something special.

What magic will Scott work?

Mason Chen-Williams (above) has got a big crush on Ella Richardson. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) is working up the courage to ask Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) out.

However it looks like some teasing from Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) might make Mason think twice.

Later on, DeMarcus packs a knife into his bag before heading off to the end of year school party unaware that Charlie has told policeman Saul that DeMarcus has started carrying a weapon.

Will a surprise search from copper Saul uncover the knife?

Policeman Saul steps in to break up the fight between DeMarcus and Joseph but there are terrible consequences! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Trouble is on the horizon when Joseph and his friends also show up at the end of term party.

Later on the two boys square up to each other at the park.

Policeman Saul pulls Jospeh away from DeMarcus. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, a heated confrontation between rivals Joseph and DeMarcus leads to TERRIBLE consequences.

Has someone been seriously hurt?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm.

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4. Or stream the episodes first on All4.