Hollyoaks spoilers: Frankie Osborne fears her nightmare is about to get worse!

Frankie Osborne is terrified things are about to get even worse for her in Hollyoaks.

Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) continues to suffer traumas involving her abusive twin brother JJ (Ryan Mulvey) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7 pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Frankie was devastated when she got the news her place at ballet school had been deferred meaning she will have to continue going to school where JJ is a pupil.

Darren confronted his son JJ and the twins' mother, Suzanne in The Dog. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight the divided Osbornes face each other at Hollyoaks High and things quickly get heated in the playground when JJ arrives.

Headteacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) is forced to step in and intervene.

Sally tries to find a solution to keep both JJ and Frankie at Hollyoaks High but she is unaware of the HUGE secret that the family is keeping — that JJ has been abusing his sister for years.

Frankie and JJ go head to head in The Dog. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later at the Dog, JJ confronts his dad Darren for abandoning him.

Darren’s wife, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox), witnesses the argument between the two of them and is worried.

Left alone with Nancy, JJ tells her that Frankie has made a false accusation about him.

A concerned Nancy reports back to Darren but is she about to discover from her husband that JJ has been weaving a web of lies and has been subjecting his sister to horrendous abuse?

Darren has been trying to protect his daughter, Frankie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, ex-copper Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) is still on a mission to work out the identity of killer Blue.

He leans on his former colleagues on the force in order to try and get some more information and run some checks but he still can’t help feeling suspicious that Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) could be Blue.

Donny is desperate to work out the truth especially as Ethan has recently started dating his very own daughter, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence).

Donny Clark with his daughter Vicky in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Donny plans an evening out with Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and also manages to get hold of a polygraph lie detector from his policing days. He attempts to use it on Ethan by confronting him with the all important question: Are you Blue?

How will Ethan react and is Donny going to become more convinced than ever that Ethan is Blue?

Meanwhile Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) find themselves in terrible danger when events with Blue escalate.

Are their lives at risk?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4