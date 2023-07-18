Hollyoaks spoilers: Goldie McQueen is TERRIFIED her dog has come to harm!
Airs Wednesday 26 July 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) has been in a panic ever since her dog Bronzer the Dachshund vanished and things only get worse in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
The McQueens all pull together to look for Bronzer and Goldie has already put posters up throughout the village, but so far, no joy.
What exactly has happened to Bronzer and is Goldie right to fear the worst?
Meanwhile, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) tries to cover up John Paul McQueen’s (James Sutton) bruises following the nasty beating he received from a group of homophobic men.
John Paul’s family have tried to get him to report the hate crime to the police, however John Paul remains adamant that he doesn’t want to get the law involved.
He rails against being labelled a ‘victim’ and the police’s attitude to the McQueens and says it’s not their way to get the cops involved.
Meanwhile, Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe), who is really worried about her son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox), opens up more about her feelings.
Elsewhere, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), is still grieving the tragic death of his sister, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw).
James keeps finding himself drawn back to watching the emotional videos of Juliet.
But is James hiding something else?
Later on a huge clash ensues between the McQueens and James and his husband Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).
When the row subsides, Ste is on hand to comfort James and for the first time, James opens up about just how much grief he feels and how Juliet’s death has completely floored him.
Will Ste be able to support James more now that he understands how low and empty he’s feeling?
Meanwhile, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson Dwyer) is back in the window cleaning business.
Peri asks him to do some digging and help find out more about Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan). Prince admits that he’s also been finding Rayne’s behaviour very weird.
Rayne feels ostracised by her housemates and turns to her closest ally, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) but a division starts to open up within the household.
When Rayne announces that it’s the anniversary of her ex, Brent’s, death after he took his own life a year ago, her boyfriend Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is on hand to comfort her.
However, is everything as Rayne is making out?
Plus Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and his wife Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) have been going through a very rocky patch.
Tonight Tom embarrasses Yazz over her step-parenting of his daughter, Steph.
Meanwhile we discover why Tom is afraid of delving too deep into his past.
What exactly is troubling him?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.