Hollyoaks spoilers: Guilty! Beau Ramsey is in crisis as killer details emerge!

Killer Beau Ramsey is terrified as more details about Declan's disappearance emerge in Hollyoaks.

Terrified Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) is about to face a fresh crisis in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) when details emerge from the crime scene where Declan came to a grisly end.

Beau has been a jittery and nervous wreck ever since he killed Kitty Draper’s (Iz Hesketh) abusive father Declan Hawthorne (Alan Turkington) at the lakeside cabin.

Beau attacked Declan to defend Kitty but the fight proved fatal and he and Kitty have since hidden Declan’s body in the grave where Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) is buried!

Beau attacked Declan (above) to protect Kitty but Delcan was fatally injured. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) notices just how on edge Beau is and he vows to get to the bottom of what is troubling his lad so deeply.

He suggests the two of them go on a fishing trip together for some father/son time.

However Beau refuses which prompts Tony to come up with another plan.

Beau and Kitty at the start of their relationship in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Just as Kitty begins to think their troubles are fading, there is news that there’s been a fresh development in Declan’s sudden disappearance.

Detective, Zoe Anderson (Garica Brown) is briefed with new information leaving Beau and Kitty scared out of their minds.

Are Beau and Kitty about to be implicated as new evidence and details surface?

Freddie and Robbie with Freddie's daughter, Lexi in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Roscoe brothers, Robbie (Charlie Wernham) and Freddie (Charlie Clapham) are at loggerheads.

Freddie warns his brother that he will be getting his daughter Lexi (Marnie Fletcher) back now that he knows what Robbie has been up to.

However everything could be about to turn on its head when he discovers who Hannah’s mysterious blackmailer is!

Robbie Roscoe with Hannah who is being blackmailed. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the Maaliks, Misbah (Harvey Virdi) is in a huge quandary and breaks the news to Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) that she no longer wants to move to Scotland with her husband Zain (Jonas Khan).

Zain is fed up with being messed around and gives Zainab an ultimatum.

Will she stay or will she go?

Diane Hutchinson is finding it hard to accept that Ro wants to transition. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) lies to her son Ro (Ava Webster) that his medical appointment to discuss the journey to transitioning has been cancelled.

An upset Diane confesses to Kitty that she made up the lie because she's scared about the prospect of Ro’s transition actually progressing.

Will Kitty be able to support Diane and convince her that it’s in Ro’s interests to go ahead with the planned appointment?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4