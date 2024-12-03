Hollyoaks spoilers: Health fears! Nancy Osborne is in grave danger

There are health fears for Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) when she suddenly COLLAPSES in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Nancy has recently been pushed to the brink and is in emotional turmoil following the mysterious disappearance of her husband, Darren Osborne (Ashely Taylor-Dawson), who vanished from the family home weeks ago.

Nancy has recently been in Spain looking for him after clues suggested her troubled spouse, who has a history of depression, may have gone there to be with a friend.

However her hunt so far has been fruitless.

Tonight the pressure is mounting when Nancy's flight back home is cancelled and the TV appeal to find Darren is in a few hours time.

Darren’s brother, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) and father, Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) encourage Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) to step in and go ahead and do the the public appeal herself in Nancy’s absence.

At the police station filled with reporters anxious Frankie doesn’t think she will be able to manage it.

Thankfully Nancy arrives just in the nick of time.

DI Banks leads the press conference and Nancy begins her appeal.

However, everyone is alarmed when the bright lights in the room make Nancy feel disorientated and she suddenly passes out and collapses.

Could Nancy be having a relapse of her MS?

​​Meanwhile, Robbie is on cloud nine preparing for his future with his girlfriend Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence), oblivious to the fact she's been having an affair with his brother, Freddie (Charlie Clapham).

However, Vicky has been keeping another HUGE secret.

Tonight Freddie tells her he wants to take responsibility for his actions and will be on hand to support her.

Could Vicky be pregnant?

Elsewhere, twisted Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) wakes up to see Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) throwing up.

Looking pale and ill, she tells him she’s had a relapse of her bulimia.

Abe runs Cleo a bath but he’s skittish when there’s a knock on the front door.

It’s his fiancée Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) bringing him food to help ease his hangover after he got blinding drunk at his impromptu stag do.

Abe is horrified when Peri starts making her way to the bathroom where Cleo is hidden and takes drastic measures to stop her in her tracks!

Later on Cleo tells Abe she blacked out following a pain in her arm, the same pain she had when she had a heart attack on her wedding day.

She tells him her eating disorder has been back for months and, if he’s ever loved her they need to get married as soon as possible.

How on earth will Abe respond when Cleo tells him she wants to tie the knot tomorrow?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.