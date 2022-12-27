Hollyoaks spoilers: HEALTH TRAUMA! Imran Maalik collapses!

There are serious fears for Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) in tonight’s double episode of Hollyoaks which starts at the earlier time of 6pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Imran’s family have been really worried about him as he’s continued to struggle with his eating disorder.

His doctor mother, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi), has abused her position at the hospital in order to pull some strings and get her son fast-tracked to a specialist eating disorder clinic.

Tonight Imran, who has been reluctant to go, arrives at the clinic.

However things quickly take a turn for the worse when he gets chatting to a girl there called Justine.

Following a conversation with Justine, Imran starts to panic and runs away from the clinic much to his family’s shock.

Misbah Maalik is terrified for her son's wellbeing in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Channel 4)

As Misbah fears for her son’s safety, she reports him missing to the police.

However, her husband Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) soon discovers Imran collapsed in the village.

Misbah is hugely relieved to be reunited with Imran who pulls through, however her joy is short-lived.

Later on and while Misbah is busy arguing with Zain about what is best for her son, Imran’s health suddenly takes a turn for the worse.

The teenager is rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Will he pull through?

Bobby Costello has been taken in by the police in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Bobby Costello’s (Jayden Fox) reign of terror may finally be over as the schoolboy is questioned by the police.

Will he be able to convice them he’s innocent?

Bobby’s distraught mother, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) tries to distract herself from all the trauma by throwing herself at her boyfriend, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

However, unbeknownst to Mercedes, Felix is feeling guilty for his part in Bobby’s arrest.

Felix tells Mercedes he thinks they should put the brakes on their relationship and just be friends.

At the police station, lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) tries to protect Bobby but he’s thrown when Bobby comes out with a SHOCKING confession.

Things get heated when Felix tells Mercedes he wants to just be friends. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham), who returned to the village for the wedding of his brother Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) to Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett), tells Prince that he’s going to be sticking around for a while.

Hunter (right) came back to Hollyoaks for his brother, Prince's ill-fated wedding to Olivia. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile a hungover Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring), Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) and Grace Black (Tamara Wall) try to remember what they got up to the previous night.

Grace gives them all a shock when she breaks the news that the pitch for their new brownie-baking enterprise is for today and NOT tomorrow.

Will the women be able to get their act together?

Later on they are feeling gloomy when Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) breaks the news that because of the price of their ‘special’ ingredient, they are making a big loss on their baked goodies.

Maxine (above) is determined to find out what Eric Foster has been covering up in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is still determined to find evidence to prove that Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) is caught up in all kinds of vile hate crimes and was responsible for spiking drinks and the death of his sister, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara).

Maxine has managed to get her hands on Eric’s laptop but hasn’t managed to hack it yet.

Eric’s brother Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) wants to give his younger sister, Verity, the send off she deserves and asks Eric to help him with the funeral arrangements.

Eric can’t bring himself to do it but Maxine steps in and offers to help.

Eric is surprised and unaware that it’s all part of Max’s ploy to get him to open up so she can try and guess his laptop’s password.

Will her cunning ruse work?

Maxine is trying to catch out Eric Foster (above) in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, the governors are visiting Hollyoaks High again and head teacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) fears if the visit isn’t a success there will be huge consequences.

Pupil Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) and her classmate Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) berate pupil Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) for his recent actions but the two of them end up getting a detention.

When a prank leads to a governor slipping up on some hand sanitizer Charlie and Leah find themselves in even more trouble!

Meanwhile new teacher, Beau (Jon-Paul Bell) ends up saving the day with his quick-thinking.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4