Hollyoaks spoilers: Heartache for emotional Darren Osborne!
Airs Thursday 23 March 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) is really struggling to hold things together in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Tonight Darren, whose baby daughter Morgan is currently in hospital after her foot turned blue, is unable to track down his wife Nancy (Jessica Fox).
Nancy is finding it hard to cope with the high stress and demands of not only her family, but her new role as the replacement head of Hollyoaks High and she feels Darren hasn’t been doing his bit to support her.
When the married couple eventually come face to face at the hospital their stress and anger bubbles over and they continue to be at loggerheads.
However, later on, and wanting to be united for the sake of baby Morgan, who could be seriously ill, they decide to put their differences aside and pull together.
Over at the Cunningham’s, there’s very bad news for Cindy (Stephane Waring) when she receives a letter informing her that the insurance for the Grand Bazaar has expired.
As a direct consequence, none of the damage caused by Norma Crow’s recent car crash will be covered.
A panicked Cindy lies to Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins), insisting he stays out of it but her friend, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) can tell that something isn’t right and that Cindy is hiding something.
Will she come clean?
Back at the Westwoods’, newcomer Sharon (Jamelia) suggests a mother-daughter bonding day.
It takes some convincing, but Sharon’s daughter, Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) eventually agrees to have lunch.
Meanwhile, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) makes a bet that star-crossed lovers, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and Rayne (Gemma Donovan), won’t be able to keep their hands off each other for a whole day.
Will he be in the money?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.