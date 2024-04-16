Hollyoaks spoilers: HORROR! Kitty Draper gets the SHOCK of her life!

Kitty Draper is in for a BIG SHOCK when her past catches up with her in Hollyoaks.

Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) is in for a HUGE shock when her past catches up with her in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on the focus is on Ro Lomax (Ava Webster).

Ro, formerly Rose, has recently told his parents, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and Diane (Alex Fletcher), that from now on he is identifying as a boy.

Tonight, supportive dad, Tony, tells Ro that he has signed up for the village Pride committee much to the anger of head teacher Carter Shepherd (David Ames) who overhears Tony’s conversation.

Later Ro confides in Kitty about Carter’s harsh misgendering and Kitty is appalled.

Twisted Carter has been seen practising gay conversion therapy in the village.

Kitty Draper is horrified to hear what Carter has been up to and decides to confront him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Kitty is furious to hear how Carter has been behaving with Ro and immediately confronts him.

However, Kitty's about to get an ALMIGHTY SHOCK when she comes face to face with Declan Hawthorne (Alan Turkington).

Kitty looks as if she has seen a ghost!

What has rattled her so much?

Kitty gives Carter a piece of her mind but she's about to get a huge shock of her own. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) is planning on having a vasectomy.

However, his wife Nancy (Jessica Fox) is worried that Darren’s decision to go under the knife is an impulsive reaction to the recent barrage of harsh words from his daughter, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith).

Tonight Nancy reassures her hubby that he is a brilliant dad and encourages him to be there for his troubled daughter Frankie, prompting Darren to rethink and cancel his op.

Darren Osborne has made the impulsive decision to have a vasectomy but his wife Nancy has other ideas. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, trouble is brewing.

When Darren spots an empty emergency contraception packet in the house he decides he needs to have an urgent talk with daughter Frankie.

Seeing just how distressed Frankie is, he asks if the sex was consensual and quickly realises it most definitely wasn’t.

Jumping to conclusions, Darren storms off and accuses Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) of sexually assaulting his vulnerable daughter.

Darren’s raging outburst is witnessed by Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) who quickly steps in to stop him from physically attacking a bewildered Lucas.

Protective dad, Darren, jumps to the conclusion that Lucas Hay (above) is to blame! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

But....it seems Freddie has been keeping his own secrets!

He hasn’t told Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) about his fling with Kitty. Will Lizzie discover what’s been going on?

Meanwhile, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) and Misbah Malik (Harvey Virdi) are highly suspicious of newcomer Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) who is Vicky Grant’s (Anya Lawrence) biological father.

Scott and Misbah have alarm bells ringing when they find out Donny is planning to move to the village permanently to reconnect with his children, Vicky and Andre (David Anthony-Joshua).

But will Vicky and Andre give their long-absent dad the time of day?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm.