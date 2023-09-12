Hollyoaks spoilers: HORROR ORDEAL! John Paul McQueen has terrifying flashbacks!

John Paul McQueen is suffering from terrifying flashbacks in Hollyoaks.

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is struggling with his trauma in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When John Paul walks in on Carter Shepherd (David Ames) having a heated altercation with, Billy, John Paul demands that Billy leaves.

Once alone, Carter tells John Paul that he deserves someone much better.

Carter was seen having some private words with Billy. What is he up to? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) tells the McQueens that he’s been practising a new Drag act that he’ll perform later at The Dog’s bingo night.

However, during the bingo night, John Paul begins to have terrifying flashbacks from the recent homophobic attack he suffered and in state he rushes out.

Things get even worse when a panicked John Paul lashes out.

Who is on the receiving end of this violent outburst and what consequences will there be for John Paul?

Scott Drinkwell performs his drag act at the bingo night. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

John Paul has a scary flashback at the bingo night and in a state, ends up lashing out. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) tells Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) he wants to help her get her twins, Sophie and Sebastian, into an expensive private school.

Sienna is delighted and asks her close pal Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) to pretend to be the twins father, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) to help her secure a bursary.

Sienna wants to project a strong family unit at the school and thinks Ste will be the perfect foil.

However things don’t go to plan when Ste’s husband, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) turns up.

Just when Sienna feels like she’s ruined the twin’s chances, Rafe arrives at her front door with the teacher to tell her the school would like to offer Sophie and Sebastian places and the fees will be covered by the Harcourt Trust!

Rafe surprises Sienna with a very generous offer for her twins, Sophie and Sebastian. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Ethan is heartbroken following his recent break up from Sienna.

Rafe’s sister, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) is feeling awkward about her recent passionate encounter with Ethan and decides to give him some space.

However, Ethan seems to have other ideas.

Is he going to throw himself into a new rebound relationship with a willing Dilly?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4